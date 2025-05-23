The United States Air Force (USAF) on Wednesday conducted a successful test launch of the nuclear-capable Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which can deliver a nuclear warhead to anywhere on Earth.

The United States Air Force (USAF) on Wednesday conducted a successful test launch of the nuclear-capable Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which can deliver a nuclear warhead to anywhere on Earth.

The missile was unarmed when launched at 12:01 am Pacific Time from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base, USAF said in a statement.

"This ICBM test launch underscores the strength of the nation's nuclear deterrent and the readiness of the ICBM leg of the triad. This is part of routine and periodic activities designed to demonstrate that the United States' nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure, reliable and effective in deterring 21st-century threats and reassuring our allies," the statement quoted USAF's General Thomas Bussiere as saying.

"With more than 300 similar tests conducted in the past, this test is part of the nation’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a credible deterrent and is not a response to current world events," Bussiere added.

As per the statement, the missile travelled 15,000 miles per hour to the United States Army's Space and Missile Defense Command's Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site in the Marshall Islands 4,200 miles away. The Marshall Islands are a sprawling chain of volcanic islands in the central Pacific Ocean, between America's Hawaii province and the Philippines in Asia.

The Minuteman is a 1970-era program which the Air Force plans to replace with the LGM-35A Sentinel system. Minuteman III is to be used as a "viable deterrent" until LGM achieves full capability.