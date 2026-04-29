Cambodia's Energy Minister Keo Rottanak is seeking India's help for infrastructure financing, technology transfer, and investment to accelerate its clean energy transition and strengthen regional energy security, calling India's role critical.

Pitching for deeper strategic engagement, Cambodia's Energy Minister Keo Rottanak on Wednesday said his country is looking to India for infrastructure financing, technology transfer, and investment to accelerate its clean energy transition and strengthen regional energy security.

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Call for Expanded Cooperation

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Rottanak made a direct call for expanded cooperation, stressing that India's role will be critical not just bilaterally but also in shaping broader regional energy architecture. "We need India," he said, outlining priority areas including financing of energy infrastructure, capacity building, and deployment of clean technologies.

Acknowledging India's Contribution

Underscoring India's existing contribution, the minister said New Delhi has already supported Cambodia through training programmes and concessional lending. "India has been an important partner, from technical training to policy-level capacity building. That support has helped strengthen our energy sector," he noted.

Cambodia's Clean Energy Goals

With Cambodia already generating over 63 per cent of its energy from renewable sources, Rottanak said the focus is now on scaling up electrification across transport, manufacturing, and agriculture, while reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels.

However, he emphasised that future gains will depend as much on managing demand as expanding supply. "Energy efficiency is the invisible fuel. Growth must come with smarter and more responsible energy use," he said.

ASEAN Power Grid: A Key Opportunity

Placing India at the centre of regional cooperation, the minister highlighted the proposed ASEAN power grid as a key opportunity. The grid aims to connect all 11 member states to enable cross-border electricity trade and improve resilience. "India can play a major role in financing, investment, and technology transfer for regional connectivity. A stronger grid will make our economies more resilient and sustainable," he said.

Addressing the Climate Finance Gap

On climate finance, Rottanak pointed to the persistent funding gap faced by developing countries, even as they are pushed to accelerate decarbonisation. "The challenge is not just ambition, but financing. We need to create policy environments that reduce risk and attract private capital," he said.

He cited Cambodia's own reforms, including sovereign guarantees and allowing international arbitration, as steps taken to improve investor confidence. These measures, he said, have helped mobilise over USD 33 billion in public and private investment so far. "But we need a lot more, and partnerships like India's will be crucial going forward," he added. (ANI)