A sharp war of words erupted after Pakistan’s Defence Minister made inflammatory remarks on social media, calling Israel an “evil” and “cancerous state.” Israel’s Prime Minister and other officials strongly condemned the comments as outrageous, unacceptable, and antisemitic.

A sharp war of words has erupted between Pakistan and Israel after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif made explosive remarks targeting Israel, prompting a strong response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

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In a post on X, Asif lashed out at Israel over its military actions in Lebanon and the wider region, calling the country “evil” and “a curse for humanity.” He went further, saying, “I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European Jews burn in hell.”

The remarks quickly drew international attention and criticism, especially as they came at a time when diplomatic efforts were underway to stabilise the region. The statement also raised questions about Pakistan’s role as a potential mediator in ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Israel responded strongly, condemning the comments as inflammatory and unacceptable. Israeli officials described the remarks as dangerous rhetoric, with one response stating that calling Israel “cancerous” amounts to a call for its destruction. The response added that Israel “views very gravely these blatant antisemitic blood libels” and reaffirmed its stance that it will continue to defend itself against threats.

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Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also publicly rebuked Pakistan's leadership, marking a rare direct diplomatic confrontation between two nations that do not maintain formal ties.

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The exchange underscores the deepening rhetorical divide between the two nations, which do not share formal diplomatic relations. It also reflects broader geopolitical tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Israel, Iran, and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel-Lebanon Tensions

The controversy comes at a particularly sensitive time, as military operations continue in Lebanon despite ceasefire discussions in the region. Netanyahu has reiterated that Israel will continue its campaign against Hezbollah, stating there is “no ceasefire in Lebanon” and that operations will proceed with “full force” until security objectives are met.

Analysts say such public exchanges risk further escalating tensions, complicating already fragile diplomatic efforts. Pakistan has maintained an official stance of neutrality in the wider Iran-related conflict, but statements like Asif’s highlight strong domestic and political sentiment against Israel’s actions in Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon.

The war of words also signals how rhetoric is increasingly shaping international relations during ongoing conflicts. While military developments remain the primary concern, verbal escalations between political leaders can inflame public opinion and reduce the space for diplomacy.

As tensions persist across the region, the latest exchange between Islamabad and Tel Aviv adds another layer of complexity to an already volatile geopolitical landscape—where both words and actions carry significant global consequences.