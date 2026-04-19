Bulgarians are voting in an early parliamentary election, the 8th in 5 years. Polls show former President Rumen Radev's pro-Russia alliance leading, but without a clear majority, making a coalition government uncertain and deadlock likely.

Bulgarian voters headed to polling stations today, Sunday, to elect a new parliament in an early vote, with opinion polls indicating that the new Progressive Bulgaria alliance led by former president Rumen Radev is in the lead. Radev is seen as close to Russia, and his alliance is polling up to 34 per cent of the vote, but remains far from securing a majority, making coalition talks and potential deadlock likely.

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A History of Political Turmoil

Radev resigned from the presidency in January to participate in the early elections and sought during the campaign to present himself as a fighter against corruption. The election is the eighth parliamentary vote in just five years, following mass protests against corruption and the resignation of a pro-Western coalition government led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov last December.

Election Projections

The conservative GERB-SDS alliance, which governed until then, is currently expected to become the second-largest political force with around 20 per cent, according to projections. At least five parties are expected to enter the new parliament in Sofia following the vote, which is based on a proportional representation system.

Measures Against Foreign Interference

The caretaker government has activated systems provided by the European Union to combat disinformation and foreign interference in the elections. (ANI/WAM)