MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh offered prayers at the Maravijaya Pagoda in Myanmar, stating Buddha's teachings guide India-Myanmar ties. He met President U Min Aung Hlaing and other officials, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening cooperation.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh offered prayers at the Maravijaya Pagoda in Naypyidaw on Saturday. Singh said that the teachings of Lord Buddha continue to guide ties between India and Myanmar. In a post on X, Singh said, "Offered prayers at the Maravijaya Pagoda in Nay Pyi Taw. The timeless teachings of the Lord Buddha continue to guide our shared spiritual traditions and people-to-people ties between India and Myanmar."

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Offered prayers at the Maravijaya Pagoda in Nay Pyi Taw. The timeless teachings of the Lord Buddha continue to guide our shared spiritual traditions and people-to-people ties between India and Myanmar.

MoS Singh holds meetings with new government

Earlier on Friday, Singh called on representatives of new government in Naypyidaw. In a post on X, he said, "Called on representatives of new Government in Nay Pyi Taw today, including Vice Presidents H.E U Nyo Saw and H.E Daw Nan Ni Ni Aye and Foreign Minister H.E. U Tin Maung Swe. India and Myanmar are close partners with age-old ties, as well as land and maritime neighbours. India remains committed to further strengthening its multifaceted bilateral cooperation with Myanmar."

Meets President U Min Aung Hlaing

Singh also called on U Min Aung Hlaing and handed over a letter of felicitations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him on his assumption of office as the President of Myanmar. In a post on X, he said, "Called on H.E. U Min Aung Hlaing, and handed over a letter of felicitations from Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him on his assumption of office as the President of Myanmar today. Myanmar and India are close partners with age-old ties, as well as land and maritime neighbours. India remains committed to further strengthening its multifaceted bilateral cooperation with Myanmar under its 'Neighbourhood First', 'Act East' and 'MAHASAGAR' policies, and to extending developmental assistance for the benefit of the people of Myanmar."

MoS Singh embarked on a four-day visit to Myanmar from April 8 to April 11 to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new President in Naypyidaw.