The Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) has raised alarm over the extended closure of schools and universities in Balochistan, stating it jeopardises students' academic futures and is a sign of systemic neglect and "educational hostility".

The Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) has expressed serious concern over the continued closure of educational institutions in Balochistan, stating that the prolonged shutdown is jeopardising students' academic futures.

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'Educational Hostility': BSAC Slams Repeated Closures

In a statement posted on X, the organisation described the situation as deeply uncertain and damaging for the region's student community. According to the statement issued by its central spokesperson, educational institutions in Balochistan have, for years, faced repeated and unexplained closures.

The BSAC alleged that at times universities are shut down, citing a lack of funds or issues related to teachers' salaries, while in other instances, academic activities are halted for extended periods under the pretext of repair and maintenance work. Such disruptions, the organisation said, have consistently deprived students of their fundamental right to education.

The statement further noted that these justifications have failed to convince the public, with many viewing them not as genuine administrative challenges but as signs of systemic neglect. "These measures reflect not educational goodwill but educational hostility," the spokesperson said, as cited in the post on X.

Academic Calendar in Jeopardy

Highlighting the current scenario, the BSAC claimed that institutions in the summer zone have remained closed for over a month, while those in the winter zone have seen academic activities suspended for nearly four months. This disruption, the group said, has severely impacted the academic calendar, leaving students with incomplete syllabi and growing uncertainty.

Allegations of Corruption and 'Deliberate' Harm

The organisation also alleged that despite repeated claims of an "educational emergency" in Balochistan, the ground reality reflects deep-rooted issues such as corruption and nepotism that have weakened the education system. It pointed out that while discussions around digital advancement continue, many schools in the region either exist only on paper or lack even basic infrastructure, giving the appearance of abandoned buildings.

The BSAC stated that closure notifications have been issued repeatedly over the past month without any clear justification, contributing to mental stress and anxiety among students. The group alleged that such actions appear to be part of a deliberate attempt to keep the youth of Balochistan educationally disadvantaged and to hinder intellectual progress.

Call for Immediate Reopening

The BSAC urged higher authorities and the Education Department to take immediate action by reopening institutions, resuming academic activities, and ensuring that students' careers are not further put at risk. (ANI)