Biotech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson hinted at a potential shutdown or sale of his $2 million-a-year anti-aging startup, Project Blueprint. His Instagram post featuring himself in a pizza delivery uniform sparked humorous reactions online.

Bryan Johnson, a biotech entrepreneur famous for his drastic anti-aging routine, gained notoriety when he shared a picture of himself in a pizza delivery uniform with the words, "If Blueprint doesn't work out."

The post came soon after Johnson, 47, revealed he is seriously considering shutting down or selling Project Blueprint, his $2 million-a-year longevity startup.

Take A Look At Post:

Netizens React to Johnson's Post:

The post quickly went viral, with many social media users enjoying his self-deprecating humour. One user commented, “Haha Bryan you have an impeccable sense of humour,” while another said, “Dangerous width for a moustache.” A third added, “If Mario delivered Pizza lmaoooo im sure you will be just fine.”

Is Bryan Johnson Planning to Sell Blueprint?

In an interview with Wired earlier this week, Johnson stated, "Honestly, I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it," adding that he has already been discussing an exit. "I don't need the money, and it's a pain-in-the-a** company," he said.

Blueprint, which debuted in 2021, has sparked enormous interest in Bryan Johnson's attempt to reverse ageing through rigorous routines that include medical examinations, stringent diets, and experimental therapies.

Johnson became well-known across the world for his dedication to halting the ageing process in his body. In an effort to slow down—and possibly even reverse—the ageing process, he reportedly spends $2 million annually on medical diagnoses and therapies in addition to a carefully planned diet, sleep schedule, and exercise routine.