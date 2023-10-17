Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Brussels gun rampage: Alleged videos of attacker claiming to be from ISIS goes viral (WATCH)

    The alleged attacker, identified as Abdesalem Lassoued, used the name 'Slayem Slouma' on Facebook to publicly claim responsibility for the murders, stating his intention to avenge the killing of a six-year-old US-Palestinian boy. Speaking in Arabic, he celebrated the killings in the name of ISIS.

    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 8:37 AM IST

    In a shocking incident that paralyzed Brussels, a gunman, who allegedly claimed to be an ISIS member, went on a rampage, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. The assailant opened fire on a group of Swedish football fans who were wearing their team's jerseys while en route to a match between Sweden and Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium. The shooting occurred on Boulevard d'Ypres, just north of the city's renowned Grand Plaza, leaving a third person seriously injured.

    (Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of these videos.)

    The gunman, donned in an orange jacket, black scarf, yellow baseball hat, and a substantial black beard, remains at large. In response to the attack, the match between Belgium and Sweden was abandoned, with players and fans confined to the stadium for over two hours before being allowed to exit.

    Given the ongoing security concerns and the suspect's fugitive status, Brussels has raised its terror alert level to 4, the highest level. Belgian authorities have advised the public to remain at home until the threat is neutralized, while fans at the venue were kept inside for security reasons, with the evacuation taking place around midnight local time.

