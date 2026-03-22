A bright, one-ton fireball streaked across the Texas sky on March 21, travelling at 35,000 mph before breaking apart. The event caused audible booms and scattered debris that was detected by Doppler radar, sparking a search for meteorites.

A celestial event unfolded across parts of Texas on March 21, as a bright fireball streaked across the evening sky, drawing widespread attention from residents and sparking scientific interest, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Centre (NASA) reported.

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Eyewitnesses reported spotting the luminous object at approximately 4:40 p.m. CDT (local time), describing it as a fast-moving blaze cutting through the atmosphere. According to preliminary data, the meteor first became visible at an altitude of around 49 miles above Stagecoach, located northwest of Houston. https://x.com/nasaspacealerts/status/2035537752524038171?s=12

Meteor's Trajectory and Disintegration

Travelling at an estimated speed of 35,000 miles per hour, the meteor continued its trajectory in a southeast direction before breaking apart mid-air. The fragmentation reportedly occurred at an altitude of 29 miles above Bammel, an area situated just west of Cypress Station.

Scientific Analysis and Sonic Booms

Experts indicate that the meteor, weighing nearly a ton and measuring approximately three feet in diameter, disintegrated due to the immense pressure and heat generated upon entering the Earth's atmosphere. The breakup resulted in a powerful pressure wave, which led to audible booms heard by several residents across nearby regions. Local accounts suggest that the sudden sounds startled many, with some initially mistaking them for explosions or thunder. However, subsequent analysis linked the phenomenon to the meteor's disintegration at high altitude.

Debris Detection and Potential Recovery

Adding to the scientific observations, Doppler weather radar systems detected debris consistent with meteorite fragments. These fragments are believed to have descended between Willowbrook and Northgate Crossing, raising the possibility of recoverable material on the ground.

While no immediate reports of damage or injuries have emerged, officials and researchers are expected to closely monitor the area for any meteorite remnants. Such fragments, if located, could provide valuable insights into the composition and origin of the celestial object.

Events like these, though not uncommon globally, remain rare and striking for those who witness them firsthand. The Texas fireball serves as a reminder of the dynamic interactions between Earth and space, often unfolding without warning yet leaving a lasting impression on observers and scientists alike.

Authorities have not issued any advisories following the incident, but experts continue to analyse available data to better understand the meteor's characteristics and trajectory. (ANI)