Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and other top diplomats arrive in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Russian FM Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with S Jaishankar on bilateral cooperation and global issues.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono arrived in the national capital on Wednesday to participate in the upcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed a "warm welcome" to the visiting dignitary. "A warm welcome to Foreign Minister Sugiono of Indonesia on his arrival in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting," the MEA's post read.

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India, for the next couple of days, is set to be a centre for global engagements as foreign ministers from the BRICS member nations are set to arrive to take part in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting scheduled from May 14 to May 15.

Russia-India Bilateral Agenda

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also set to arrive in India today as he is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 13, including priority areas of India-Russia cooperation.

According to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers will focus on discussing the progress in implementing the agreements reached during President Vladimir Putin's official visit to India in December 2025, as well as preparations for the leaders' upcoming talks in Russia and the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation.

The ministers will exchange views on current international and regional issues, with a special focus on the situation in West Asia and will also compare notes on approaches to cooperation within the UN, BRICS and G20.

They will also exchange views on a broad range of priorities for bilateral collaboration, including boosting trade; invigorating efforts to create stable transport, logistical and financial channels protected from unlawful external pressures; intensifying energy cooperation; and expanding contacts in science and space technologies.

BRICS Meeting and India's Chairship

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is also scheduled to arrive in India to take part in the high-level engagement.

New Delhi is poised to become a focal point of international relations on May 14 and 15. This significant gathering serves as a cornerstone of India's 2026 chairship, highlighting its leadership within the newly enlarged multilateral alliance.

India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021. (ANI)