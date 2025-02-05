At least 5 people shot at manufacturing plant outside Columbus, Ohio (WATCH)

At least 5 people were shot at outside manufacturing plant in New Albany, Ohio, on Wednesday, reports states.

At least 5 people were shot at outside manufacturing plant in New Albany, Ohio, on Wednesday, reports states. Police have confirmed/verified an active shooter situation at KDC/One manufacturing plant facility. Multiple people have been injured in the shooting.

Numerous law enforcement officers and emergency crews are currently on the scene of an active shooter situation.

The exact number of victims remains unclear, but police have located three additional victims, bringing the total to five, with injuries being reported at the facility.

Police are reporting that the suspect is still inside the building they are asking nearby buildings to lockdown.

Further details awaited.

