    Israel rescues 52-yr-old hostage abducted during Hamas' Oct 7 attack from Gaza tunnel; WATCH family's reaction

    Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops on Tuesday announced they successfully rescued an Israeli hostage from a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip.

    BREAKING Israeli military announces rescue of hostage abducted during Hamas' Oct 7 attacks from Gaza tunnel
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 6:09 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 6:23 PM IST

    In a significant development, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops on Tuesday announced they successfully rescued an Israeli hostage from a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip. The military announced the operation's success, which saw the release of Qaid Farhan al-Qadi, a 52-year-old guard who had been held captive by Hamas.

    Qaid Farhan al-Qadi, originally from a Bedouin community near Rahat, was working at a packing factory in Kibbutz Magen when he was abducted on October 7. Al-Qadi was taken by Hamas terrorists from the nearby community of Mivtahim. He was found inside a tunnel by elite commandos from the Navy's Shayetet 13 unit. The operation was meticulously executed under the leadership of the IDF Southern Command, in collaboration with the Shin Bet security agency and the IDF’s 162nd Division.

    According to the IDF, al-Qadi is in good health. He has been transferred to a hospital for additional checkups to ensure his well-being after the harrowing experience.

    The rescue of al-Qadi brings the total number of hostages rescued alive by IDF troops to eight. Since the mass abduction by Hamas on October 7, a total of 251 hostages were taken. Of these, 104 are still believed to be in Gaza, alongside the bodies of 34 individuals confirmed dead by the IDF. Additionally, eight hostages have been rescued alive, and the bodies of 30 hostages have been recovered, including three who were mistakenly killed by Israeli forces during their attempt to escape.

    Hamas had previously released 105 civilians during a week-long truce in late November. Prior to that, four hostages were freed. The militant group also continues to hold two Israeli civilians who entered Gaza in 2014 and 2015, as well as the bodies of two IDF soldiers killed in 2014.

    The IDF has withheld further details of the operation, citing concerns over the security of hostages, their forces, and the state of Israel. The military has described the rescue mission as "complex," underscoring the challenging nature of the operation and the delicate circumstances surrounding it.

