    Pakistan Elections 2024: Imran Khan's PTI nominates Omar Ayub as prime minister candidate

    The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday nominated former minister Omar Ayub as its candidate for the prime minister's post, according to reports in Pakistan.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday nominated former minister Omar Ayub as its candidate for the prime minister's post, according to reports in Pakistan. Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser made the announcement while addressing the media outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, following a meeting with PTI Founder Imran Khan.

    Expressing his optimism, Qaiser expressed his hope for the Prime Minister to emerge from the PTI, citing concerns over the alleged theft of the party's mandate during the recent elections.

    Additionally, he revealed plans for a nationwide protest movement, with details regarding rallies and demonstrations to be disclosed later in the evening.

    The PTI leader asserted that he had been tasked with reaching out to all political parties, as protests were being staged by Maulana Fazlur Rahman, ANP, Qaumi Watan Party, and others. He characterized the February 8 election as the country's worst in history, contending that it was not being accepted even on the global stage.

    "I will contact various political parties," he asserted.

    He emphasized that this election has been shamelessly rigged, marking the first instance of such blatant electoral interference.

    He asserted that the rigging would not be accepted by anyone, emphasizing that their opponents are incapable of addressing people's issues or effectively representing the country on the global stage.

    He also emphasized that the PTI-backed winners of the recent elections would not relinquish their seats and will take their place in the assemblies. "A parliamentary party meeting will be convened within a day or two," he further stated.

    Regarding the US, Qaiser expressed concern about Washington's silence on the rigging in the recent general election. “America acts like the voice of democracy in the whole world, but both the US and Europe have maintained silence on rigging in the elections in Pakistan,” he stressed.

    He emphasized the importance of reminding the US and Europe of their responsibility in safeguarding the basic democratic rights of the people of Pakistan, stating, "We want the rule of law and the Constitution."

    Qaiser also called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the alleged rigging, asserting that representation of the people was the right of those who received votes.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 3:09 PM IST
