    1 dead, 30 injured after Singapore Airlines flight from London hit by 'severe turbulence', diverted to Bangkok

    Singapore Airlines on Tuesday reported that a passenger died and several others were injured when a London to Singapore flight experienced severe turbulence.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 21, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

    A passenger died and 30 others were injured on a London-Singapore flight that encountered severe turbulence, Singapore Airlines reported on Tuesday. The plane, a Boeing 777-300ER, reportedly plunged for several minutes before being diverted to Bangkok, where emergency crews assisted injured passengers amid stormy weather conditions.

    The aircraft, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, landed in Bangkok at 3:45 p.m. local time (0845 GMT), according to a post by the airline on Facebook.

    Flight tracking data from FlightRadar24, analyzed by The Associated Press, indicated that the Singapore Airlines flight was cruising at 37,000 feet (11,300 meters). Shortly after 0800 GMT, the Boeing 777 sharply descended to 31,000 feet (9,400 meters) over approximately three minutes.

    The aircraft remained at 31,000 feet (9,400 meters) for just under 10 minutes before rapidly descending and landing in Bangkok within half an hour. The descent occurred while the flight was over the Andaman Sea, approaching Myanmar.

    Emergency teams from Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, located approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Suvarnabhumi Airport, rushed to the site to assist injured passengers from Flight SQ321 originating from Heathrow. Videos shared on the LINE messaging platform by Suvarnabhumi Airport depicted a procession of ambulances swiftly making their way to the scene.

    “Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” the airline said. “We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.”

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 4:42 PM IST
