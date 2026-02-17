Brazilian President Lula is visiting India from Feb 18-22 at PM Modi's invitation to attend the AI Summit and discuss bilateral cooperation. He will also visit South Korea. Guyana's Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, is also in Delhi for the summit.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil departed on Tuesday for India for an official visit from February 18-22, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Silva is arriving in India to participate in the AI Summit.

In a post on X, he said, "At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are now departing for India. In the coming days, I will participate in the Summit on the Impact of Artificial Intelligence and we will discuss new opportunities for cooperation between Brazil and India. From there, we will proceed to South Korea to, at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung, also strengthen the ties between our countries." A convite do Primeiro-Ministro Narendra Modi, partimos agora para a Índia. Nos próximos dias, participarei da Cúpula sobre o Impacto da Inteligência Artificial e vamos discutir novas oportunidades de cooperação entre Brasil e Índia. De lá, seguiremos para a Coreia do Sul para, a… pic.twitter.com/ElXjdWrTzz — Lula (@LulaOficial) February 17, 2026

Deepening Commercial Relations

"In India and South Korea, I will be accompanied by a delegation of Brazilian businesspeople, with the aim of deepening our commercial relations. In 2025, bilateral trade between Brazil and India reached more than US$ 15 billion, and with South Korea, it reached US$ 10.8 billion. We see considerable room for growth in bilateral trade with both countries. I wish good work to comrade Geraldo Alckmin, who will assume the presidency until our return," he said.

President Lula's Itinerary

Silva is set to arrive in Delhi on February 18. On February 19, he has engagements at Bharat Mandapam for AI Impact Summit 2026. On February 20, he will have engagements at Bharat Mandapam for AI Impact Summit 2026. The next day, he will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by a wreath laying at Rajghat. Silva will then meet PM Modi at Hyderabad House and later at Rashtrapati Bhavan with President Droupadi Murmu.

Guyana Vice President also in Delhi for Summit

Meanwhile, Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo, arrived in Delhi to attend the India AI Impact Summit. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, lauded the visit, saying that it will strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

Warm welcome to the Vice President of Guyana Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo. He was received by Minister of State for Home Affairs @nityanandraibjp on his arrival in New Delhi for the India-AI Impact Summit. The visit of Vice President Dr. Jagdeo will further strengthen the historic and… pic.twitter.com/pUxQHHS1vy — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 17, 2026

In a post on X, the MEA said, "Warm welcome to the Vice President of Guyana Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo. He was received by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on his arrival in New Delhi for the India-AI Impact Summit. The visit of Vice President Dr. Jagdeo will further strengthen the historic and multifaceted India-Guyana ties, rooted in strong people-to-people linkages." (ANI)