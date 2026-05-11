Brazil saw a nationwide rise in per capita household income in 2025 under President Lula, reaching a national average of BRL 2,264. However, the economic recovery is overshadowed by sharp regional disparities and significant income inequality.

Brazil witnessed a rise in average per capita household income across all 26 states and the Federal District in 2025, signalling continued economic recovery under the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Despite the nationwide improvement in earnings, sharp regional disparities continue to pose a major structural challenge for the country.

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The data was published by Valor Economico based on findings from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD) conducted by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The survey examined income from all sources, including salaries, pensions, social welfare programmes, rents and financial investments.

As per the report of Brasil 247, Brazil's national average per capita household income reached Brazilian Real (BRL) 2,264 in 2025. Per capita household income is calculated by dividing the combined income of all residents in a household by the total number of people living there, including children and elderly members.

Significant Income Disparity Persists

The Federal District retained the highest income level in the country with an average monthly income of BRL 4,401 per person. In contrast, Maranhão remained at the bottom of the ranking with an average of BRL 1,231, nearly 3.6 times lower than the Federal District.

The survey also noted that seven Brazilian states continue to have average monthly incomes below BRL 1,500 per person.

Regional Inequality by the Numbers

Regional inequality remained evident across the country. The Northeast and North regions recorded the lowest average incomes at BRL 1,470 and BRL 1,558, respectively. Meanwhile, the South region registered the highest regional average income at BRL 2,734, followed by the Central-West at BRL 2,712 and the Southeast at BRL 2,669.

Gini Index Highlights Inequality

The IBGE also analysed the Gini index, a key indicator of income inequality. Brazil's national Gini index stood at 0.511 in 2025, where values closer to 1 indicate greater income concentration. Among regions, the Central-West recorded the highest inequality level at 0.506, while the South showed the lowest disparity at 0.458.

The figures indicate that although Brazil has experienced broad-based income growth during the current economic cycle, reducing regional and social inequality remains one of the country's biggest long-term challenges.