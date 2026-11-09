The Brazilian government has approved a new national roadmap to decrease fossil fuel dependence, promoting renewable energy sources like hydropower and wind to ensure economic stability and meet crucial climate commitments ahead of COP31.

Brazil Approves Strategic Roadmap for Energy Transition

The government of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has approved guidelines for gradually reducing the country's dependence on fossil fuels through a planned energy transition. A resolution passed by the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) mandates the preparation of a National Roadmap to ensure energy security, economic growth and public participation while advancing climate commitments. The initiative aims to balance reduced fossil fuel consumption with national sovereignty, economic competitiveness and the reduction of social and regional inequalities. Brazil is also preparing to strengthen its climate commitments ahead of COP31.

Energy Matrix and Future Targets

According to the 2026 National Energy Balance, renewable sources accounted for 49.5 per cent of Brazil's total energy matrix in 2025, significantly higher than the global average of 14.5 per cent recorded in 2023. Renewables contributed more than 80 per cent to the country's electricity matrix. Hydropower accounted for 51.2 per cent of electricity generation, followed by wind energy at 14.9 per cent and solar power at 11.4 per cent.

Implementation of the National Roadmap

The resolution outlines 18 guidelines for developing the National Roadmap, covering energy security, transparency, climate targets, technological innovation, infrastructure development, professional training, financing mechanisms and affordable energy prices. An Interministerial Working Group, coordinated by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and involving other key ministries, will prepare the document. It will conduct technical assessments, examine energy transition alternatives and explore funding mechanisms, including a proposed Energy Transition Fund. The group will have 270 days to complete the document after its members are appointed, with a possible 90-day extension. Public consultation will also involve industry representatives, experts and civil society organisations.

Meanwhile, Brazil's COP30 presidency will present an International Roadmap at COP31 to help countries develop nationally tailored strategies for transitioning away from fossil fuels through fair, orderly and equitable approaches.