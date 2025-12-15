A terror attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration claimed the life of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who had recently commemorated the Chabad emissaries killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, leaving Australia in mourning.

A devastating terror attack at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach has claimed the life of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a prominent Jewish leader who had recently helped organise a memorial for the Chabad emissaries killed during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The assault, which took place during a public Hanukkah celebration, has sent shockwaves across Australia and the global Jewish community, transforming a moment of faith and togetherness into one of grief and fear.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger Remembered As a Dedicated Community Leader

Rabbi Schlanger served as the head of Bondi’s Chabad mission for nearly 18 years, playing a vital role in nurturing Jewish religious and cultural life in the area. Widely respected for his compassion and commitment, he worked tirelessly as a rabbi and chaplain, offering support to families, young people and the wider community.

His cousin, Rabbi Zalman Lewis, confirmed his death in an emotional social media post. “My dear cousin, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, was murdered in today’s terrorist attack in Sydney. He leaves behind his wife, young children and family. He was truly an incredible person,” he wrote.

Attack During Hanukkah Celebration Leaves Many Dead And Injured

The violence erupted on Sunday evening during the ‘Hanukkah by the Sea’ event near Campbell Parade, marking the first day of the Jewish festival. Hundreds of people had gathered along the beachfront when two gunmen opened fire on the crowd.

Several civilians were killed in the attack, along with one of the assailants. At least 38 people were taken to hospital, including a number of police officers. Authorities said one suspect remains in critical condition, while forensic teams continue to examine the scene and investigate the motive behind the attack.

Rabbi Schlanger was among the organisers of the event that became the target of the shooting.

Leaders Condemn Targeted Terrorism Against Jewish Australians

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese strongly condemned the violence, describing it as a targeted terrorist attack against Jewish Australians.

“This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy. An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian,” he said.

Albanese added that the choice of location, Bondi Beach, a place associated with celebration, diversity and community, made the tragedy even more distressing for the nation.

Political And Community Voices Express Grief And Solidarity

NSW Liberal Leader Kellie Sloane described the incident as “a horrific assault on our community and on our way of life,” while praising the courage of emergency responders, volunteers and bystanders who rushed to help the injured.

Jewish community leaders expressed deep concern over safety and rising threats, urging authorities to strengthen security for religious and cultural gatherings. International leaders also responded swiftly, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the attack and expressing solidarity with Australia and the families of the victims.

Nation Mourns As Flags Fly At Half Staff

As the country grappled with one of the deadliest mass shootings in its history, flags across Australia were lowered to half staff in a mark of national mourning. Vigils were held in several cities, with people gathering to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

Chabad organisations honoured Rabbi Schlanger’s legacy, describing him as a man devoted to faith, service and community. They noted that his life’s work focused on strengthening Jewish identity and fostering unity, values that stand in stark contrast to the hatred that ended his life.