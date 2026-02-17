Tarique Rahman is set to be sworn in as Bangladesh's Prime Minister after his BNP party's landslide election victory. The transition marks a "new dawn" from the previous government, with hopes for a renewed focus on democratic culture.

As Bangladesh enters a "new dawn" following years of political upheaval, Tarique Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is set to take the oath as Prime Minister today. The swearing-in ceremony at the Parliament Bhawan marks a historic return to power for the BNP, following its landslide victory in the February 12 general elections.

Hopes for a 'New Democratic Culture'

Reflecting optimism surrounding the transition, the Convener of the Jatiyo Chhatra Samaj stated, "We are excited about the new parliament and about Tarique Rahman and the BNP government. We think that this will be a different government from the previous government." The student leader further emphasised that the new administration represents a shift away from the political climate that followed the 2024 ouster of Sheikh Hasina. "Tarique Rahman won't repeat the fascist culture again, and I think he will concentrate on democratic culture. He will think of the interests of the people, and the people will be the owners of this country," the Convener noted, adding, "Everything will be changed, and we will see a new Bangladesh."

Election Results and BNP's Return

Providing the electoral context behind the BNP's return, the Bangladesh Election Commission confirmed that the BNP-led alliance secured a commanding 212 seats in the 300-seat parliament. Tarique Rahman, son of the late former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, led the party to this majority after returning from a 17-year exile. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami, a former ally, emerged as the primary opposition force with 77 seats.

India Reaffirms Democratic Ties

Underscoring the regional importance of the event, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the ceremony. A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs read that the Speaker's participation "underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind the two nations."

Swearing-In Ceremony Details

Detailing the day's schedule, elected BNP MP Rashiduzzaman Millat confirmed that the oath-taking for parliament members would commence at 9:30 am, followed by a ministerial oath session at 4:00 pm. While regional leaders have been invited, Millat noted on Monday that "PM Modi and the Prime Minister of Pakistan will not be coming."

Procedural Divide Over Constitutional Reform

Despite the planned festivities, the morning's proceedings were marked by a distinct procedural divide regarding a proposed constitutional reform council. While BNP members of parliament and independently elected members have taken the oath as MPs, they did not take the oath as members of the Constitution Reform Council. In contrast, the opposition parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami and 11 other opposition groups, took both oaths, one as members of parliament and another as members of the Constitution Reform Council. BNP MPs maintain that there is no provision in the current constitution for such an oath, whereas opposition members argue that a directive issued through a referendum makes it obligatory.

Diplomatic Engagements Continue

Amidst these domestic transitions, diplomatic engagements continued as Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Pakistan's Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Tuesday. The visit highlights the international attention focused on Dhaka as the new government prepares to take office. (ANI)