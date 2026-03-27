The Baloch National Movement (BNM) held a conference in Geneva alongside the UNHRC session to spotlight the human rights situation in Balochistan. Activists alleged sustained repression by Pakistan and called for international intervention.

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised its 11th International Conference in Geneva on the sidelines of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council, drawing attention to the ongoing human rights situation in Balochistan. The conference focused on highlighting alleged human rights violations in the region and raising concerns over the lack of international accountability. Activists and speakers urged the global community to take cognisance of the situation.

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Marking a Day of 'Forced Occupation'

Participants said that March 27 is observed by Baloch activists as a day marking what they describe as the "forced occupation" of Balochistan by Pakistan in 1948. They alleged that since then, the people of the region have faced sustained repression.

Allegations of Widespread Abuses

Speakers at the conference claimed that hundreds of youths, including students and political activists, have been subjected to enforced disappearances, torture, and killings by Pakistani security forces--allegations that Pakistan has repeatedly denied in international forums.

Call for International Intervention

The Baloch National Movement called on the international community to intervene and ensure accountability, while advocating for what it termed the right of the Baloch people to freedom and self-determination.