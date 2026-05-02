US President Donald Trump has presented Iran with two choices amid escalating tensions in West Asia: negotiate a final resolution or face a full-scale US military campaign. While Trump expressed a preference for a deal, he cited fragmented leadership in Iran as a hurdle.

In light of the escalating tensions in West Asia, US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that Iran now has two options: either negotiate and reach a final resolution or the US launches a full-scale military campaign against Tehran that would "blast the hell out of it."

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On being asked about the briefing given by CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper, Trump said, “There are options. Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever? Or do we want to try and make a deal. That’s the options."

“On a human basis, I’d prefer not," Trump said. “But that’s the option: do we want to go in there heavy and just blast them away or do we want to do something?"

"They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens," stated Trump.

Trump said, "They've made progress, but I'm not sure if they ever get there." Additionally, he mentioned that the negotiating process involves a lack of unity among Iran's authorities due to internal disagreements.

“The leadership is incredibly fragmented. There are two to three factions, possibly four, and the leadership is incredibly fragmented.” The US President stated, "And with that said, they all want to make a deal, but they're all messed up."

Iran Still Open For Dilpomacy

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, on the other hand, stated that Tehran is still amenable to talks if Washington modifies what he described as its "excessive approach, threatening rhetoric and provocative actions." In a Telegram post, he did, however, caution that "Iran's armed forces remained ready to defend the country against any threat."

US and Israeli raids on Iran on February 28 marked the start of the conflict. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for about 20% of the world's oil and gas supply, caused significant disruptions in the world's energy markets. Although a truce went into force on April 8, tensions have not decreased.