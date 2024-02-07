Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bizarre! Russian woman shared bed with husband's mummified corpse for 4 years; performed occult rituals

    In a chilling revelation, a Russian woman, Svetlana, 50, admits to sleeping with her husband's mummified corpse for four years, engaging in occult rituals inspired by ancient Egyptian deities, and fabricating stories about his whereabouts.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    (Above Image is for representative purpose only: Image credit - Getty Images)

    In a chilling revelation reported by the New York Post, a woman identified as Svetlana, aged 50, from Russia, confessed to sharing her bed with her husband's mummified corpse for four years. The disturbing tale unfolds with occult rituals inspired by ancient Egyptian deities and a series of mysterious events surrounding the husband's demise.

    Vladimir, aged 49, passed away under suspicious circumstances in their spacious residence four years ago. Reports suggest that a heated argument erupted between the couple in December 2020, during which Svetlana reportedly wished death upon her husband. Shockingly, Vladimir collapsed and died shortly thereafter, but Svetlana dismissed it as pretense.

    Subsequently, Svetlana wrapped her deceased husband's body in a blanket and moved it to their shared bedroom, instructing their children to keep silent under the threat of being sent to an orphanage. The grim discovery was made recently by a social worker checking on the family's minor children, comprising two girls aged 17 and eight, and twin boys aged 11.

    Authorities were stunned to find the mummified corpse alongside a collection of occult paraphernalia, including tarot cards, amulets, and images of animal skulls. Notably, a makeshift shrine dedicated to Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god associated with funerary rites, was found in one of the bedrooms.

    Svetlana rationalized her actions by claiming she was preserving her husband's body in accordance with his wishes. She even fabricated stories about Vladimir's whereabouts, alleging he was in Tibet seeking alternative medical treatment. Vladimir's refusal to wear shoes, despite freezing weather conditions, reportedly contributed to his health problems, including issues with his feet.

    Following the macabre discovery, Svetlana, who is believed to have a genetic predisposition for schizophrenia, is undergoing a mental health evaluation. Additionally, her four children have been admitted to the hospital for assessment.

    The Russian Investigative Committee has announced that charges related to the case will be determined based on the results of forensic medical examinations and thorough investigations into the circumstances surrounding Vladimir's death and the disturbing events that followed.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 1:03 PM IST
