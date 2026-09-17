EAM S Jaishankar joined the Bhutan King and PM in lighting the 'Aashirvaad ka Diya' to honour PM Modi's 25 years of service. Both nations also launched Phase-II of UPI, completing two-way digital payment connectivity between them.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Thursday joined the lighting of the ‘Aashirvaad ka Diya’ at the iconic Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu in the presence of Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service.

Jaishankar said the ceremony paid tribute to Prime Minister Modi’s “25 years of committed Janseva”, which he underlined had impacted countless lives globally.

In a post on X, EAM said, “The ‘Aashirvaad ka Diya’ was lit at the iconic Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu in the gracious presence of His Majesty The King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.”

“We paid tribute to Prime Minister @narendramodi’s 25 years of committed Janseva, which has impacted countless lives globally,” he added.

The special ceremony was attended by Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Bhutan Foreign Minister D N Dhungyel, friends of India from Bhutan and members of the Indian community. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2100596316611227854?s=20

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Earlier, Jaishankar and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Thursday launched Phase-II of international UPI for Bhutanese citizens visiting India, completing two-way UPI-based digital payment connectivity between the two countries.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, Jaishankar highlighted several initiatives on deepening the partnership between the two countries.

The EAM said he joined Prime Minister Tobgay and Bhutanese Foreign Minister D N Dhungyel in launching the second phase of international UPI, enabling Bhutanese citizens visiting India to make payments.

“Together with the use of UPI in Bhutan, this completes two-way UPI-based digital payment connectivity between India and Bhutan,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding on extending the Nehru Wangchuck Scholarship Scheme for higher education by Bhutanese students at Indian institutions. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2100545206156419453?s=20

Jaishankar had also handed over 54 ‘Made in India’ electric vehicles to Tobgay, adding that India is supporting Bhutan’s advances towards e-mobility and sustainable transport.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, highlighting the cultural and community-level depth of India-Bhutan relations, Jaishankar handed over 43 pureline Jersey cows to bolster Bhutan’s dairy sector, toured the historic Wangduechhoeling Palace, and offered prayers at the sacred Kurjey Lhakhang during his visit to Bumthang, as part of his ongoing visit to the country.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to Bhutan from September 16-17 at the invitation of Bhutan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Dhungyel.