Patrick Clancy has opened up about the devastating loss of his three children, revealing that he still talks to them “all the time” and asks them to help him through his pain.

The 38-year-old made the emotional revelation in his first interview since his former wife, Lindsay Clancy, faced trial over the deaths of their three children.

A preview clip from the interview with CBS correspondent Ross Douthat was released ahead of the full 60 Minutes programme, which is scheduled to air on Sunday.

When Douthat asked Patrick what he says when he talks to his children, he gave a short but deeply emotional answer: “Help me.”