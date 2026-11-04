Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honored by Bhutan, which dedicated its 76th Buddhist stupa to him, reflecting the deep spiritual and civilisational ties between India and Bhutan during the historic Gelephu Mindfulness City celebrations.

Bhutan Dedicates 76th Stupa to Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the King and people of Bhutan for dedicating the 76th Buddhist stupa, also known as Jangchub Chorten, to him, describing the gesture as an enduring symbol of the shared spiritual and civilisational heritage and special bonds of friendship between the two countries. In a post on Facebook, PM Modi said he was deeply touched by the gesture and accepted the honour on behalf of the people of India. "Deeply touched by the special gesture of warmth and generosity of His Majesty the King and the people of Bhutan. I accept this with deep gratitude on behalf of the people of India. The Jangchub Chorten shall remain an enduring symbol of our shared spiritual and civilisational heritage and the special bonds of friendship between our people," the Prime Minister said.

Historic Milestone at Gelephu Mindfulness City

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a post on X, said Bhutan had marked a historic milestone with the construction of 108 Buddhist stupas in just six hours on November 1, 2026, during the celebrations at Gelephu Mindfulness City. "A special tribute to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Bhutan. Bhutan marked a historic milestone with the construction of 108 Buddhist Stupas (Jangchub Chortens) in just six hours on 1 November 2026," the MEA said.

Unveiling and Consecration Ceremony

The ministry further stated that Bhutan's King and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju unveiled a plaque dedicating the 76th stupa to PM Modi, making it an enduring symbol of the deep spiritual and civilisational bonds between India and Bhutan. Earlier on Monday, Rijiju attended the sacred ceremony marking the raising and consecration of the 108 Buddhist stupas at Gelephu Mindfulness City on the occasion of Lhabab Duchen, an important Buddhist festival. The ceremony was held in the presence of Bhutan's King, Queen Gyaltsuen, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and the people of Bhutan.

Sharing details of the event on X, Rijiju said he had the honour of attending the sacred ceremony, which was accompanied by the blowing of traditional Dungchens. Expressing gratitude to the Bhutanese King for dedicating one of the stupas to the Indian Prime Minister, Rijiju said the recognition reflected Modi's vision and commitment to strengthening India-Bhutan friendship. He also said he had the opportunity to attend a royal audience with the King in Gelephu, during which he conveyed Prime Minister Modi's greetings and reaffirmed India's commitment to the bilateral partnership. According to Rijiju, the 108 Buddhist stupas were constructed in six hours on November 1, with the participation of more than 40,000 volunteers, monks and artisans who began the work after midnight. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)