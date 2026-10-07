As 2026 US midterm elections begin, candidates highlight local issues like homelessness and drug abuse, while voters and public figures express concerns over economic hardship and the state of democracy and freedom in the United States.

Candidates Address Local and National Issues

Opera singer and New York City election candidate Cristina Fontanelli has raised concerns over increasing homelessness and drug abuse in the city, while Indian-born Hollywood actor Narayana Rao Rampilla alleged that democracy and the freedom of ordinary citizens were under threat in the United States as voting got underway in the 2026 US midterm elections.

Speaking to ANI on the issues confronting the country, Fontanelli said she entered the electoral contest with the aim of bringing change to her hometown, highlighting concerns over homelessness, substance abuse, education and the welfare of vulnerable sections of society. "I want to make a difference in my home town. We are facing issues that are disturbing to me as a New Yorker. We never had the level of homelessness on the street that we have now. We have drug abuse that the whole world is finding out. My own brother died in a car crash from drug abuse. I know a lot of issues that we are facing," Fontanelli said.

She said her personal experiences had motivated her to advocate for persons with disabilities, senior citizens and children, while calling for improvements in the country's education system. "My mother had polio, I am advocating for the disabled, for the seniors, for the children. Our great United States deserves better education than what they are receiving," she said.

Navigating Political Hurdles

Explaining her decision to contest as an Independent candidate while also appearing on the Republican ballot line, Fontanelli said she had to navigate political challenges to secure a place in the electoral contest. "This area is mostly Democrat...I do have an Independent ballot line. I am running as an Independent because in order to get a seat at the table, I had to make my way. I am on two ballot lines. I am also on the Republican ticket which has become a very difficult obstacle to overcome," she said.

Emphasising the importance of freedom of expression and political participation, Fontanelli said open discussions and the freedom to express opinions were essential to finding solutions to the country's problems. "The USA was founded on Freedom of speech, freedom to speak your mind, freedom to discuss the issues to find the best solutions. As a woman, in order to get a seat at the table, I needed to do it this way. I have a seat at the table," she added.

Concerns Regarding Democracy and Economy

Meanwhile, Rampilla expressed concerns over the state of democracy in the United States, alleging that ordinary citizens were increasingly facing restrictions on their freedom of expression and feeling unsafe. "Democracy is at stake. We have a regime impinging on the rights of the ordinary people that just push them. Never in this country have I ever lived in fear, except during these times. You have to watch out what you say, you have to be careful, especially when you travel," he said.

He maintained that the ability to speak freely and live without fear was fundamental to democracy. "When you cannot speak freely and live fearlessly, that's not a democracy... Everyone is fighting to restore democracy," Rampilla said.

The actor also highlighted economic concerns, including rising living costs, inadequate access to healthcare and widening economic inequality, arguing that the financial pressures were affecting ordinary American households. "This is the richest country in the world, and people don't have health care. The rich are becoming richer, the poor are becoming poorer. There used to be middle class, but they have been pushed to real low, and now there are only 2 classes," he said.

Referring to rising fuel prices and the increasing cost of everyday essentials, Rampilla said economic hardships had prompted people to become more vocal about their concerns. "People are awakened because people react when they are affected. The gas prices go up, and they cannot even buy food. That is the reason people are coming out. The present administration is pushing them toward the edge," he added.

Indian-American Voter Perspectives

Earlier, Indian-American voters across Northern Virginia also turned out at polling stations, raising concerns over immigration rights, anti-immigrant rhetoric, discrimination and increasing household expenses. Casting their ballots in Ashburn, members of the Indian-American community described the elections as an important moment for political representation, acceptance and safety.

Several voters expressed support for Democratic candidates, including Congressman Suhas Subramanyam and US Senator Mark Warner, citing concerns over immigration policies and rising living costs. One voter said recent rhetoric targeting Indians across the country had made political representation and acceptance of immigrant communities important issues in the elections.

Another Indian-American voter, Sridhar Nagareddy, urged members of the community to participate in the electoral process and support candidates whom he said would represent their concerns. "Today, the elections are more important for immigrants especially. The hate is going on, immigration rights, high gas prices - come, vote and support Suhas and Mark Warner. They are the right people to support our community and our voices," Nagareddy said.

The key contests in Virginia include the US Senate race, where incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Warner is seeking a fourth term against Republican candidate Bert Mizusawa, a retired US Army Major General. In Virginia's 10th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Representative Suhas Subramanyam, the first Indian-American elected to represent the district, is seeking re-election against Republican challenger Dave Beckwith, a 30-year veteran of the US Air Force.

The 2026 midterm elections are being viewed as a significant test of political support for US President Donald Trump during the second half of his term. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are being contested, with the results set to determine the balance of power in Congress.