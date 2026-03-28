To combat unauthorized fuel hoarding amid a global crisis, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been deployed to 19 fuel depots across 9 districts, enhancing security, monitoring, and anti-smuggling operations to ensure stable supply.

Amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, global fuel shortages and rising prices have led to attempts at unauthorized fuel hoarding. To prevent such activities, maintain order in fuel distribution, and ensure uninterrupted supply, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been deployed at various depots across the country under the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs, BGB said in a statement on Saturday.

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BGB Deployed Across 9 Districts

The deployment is being carried out under a structured and well-coordinated plan supervised by BGB Headquarters. To facilitate operations in remote areas, temporary base camps have been established in secure locations where BGB personnel are carrying out their duties, it added.

Since the morning of 25 March 2026, BGB has been deployed at a total of 19 depots across 9 districts: Dhaka (1), Kurigram (2), Rangpur (3), Rajshahi (3), Sylhet (2), Moulvibazar (3), Cumilla (3), Brahmanbaria (1), and Sunamganj (1).

Enhanced Security and Intelligence

Personnel deployed at these locations are operating under the leadership of designated officers, ensuring strict supervision and enforcement of administrative and security measures. Enhanced intelligence monitoring is in place to address any untoward situation, prevent illegal fuel hoarding and sales, and counter potential sabotage, the statement said.

BGB is maintaining close coordination with depot authorities to ensure swift information exchange. Their visible presence is helping stabilize fuel supply and boost public confidence, it said.

Anti-Smuggling Operations Intensified

Additionally, to prevent fuel smuggling across borders, intensified land and river patrols are being conducted. Checkpoints have been established for inspections, and intelligence surveillance in border areas has been strengthened. Monitoring at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) and Land Customs Ports (LCPs) has also been increased, with regular inspections of trucks, lorries, and other vehicles involved in import-export activities, the statement said.

India Provides Diesel Amid Crisis

Amid the energy crisis in Bangladesh caused by the conflict in West Asia, India has supplied an additional 5,000 tons of diesel, a senior government official said on Friday night. (ANI)