Bangladesh unrest: US revokes Sheikh Hasina’s visa after ouster as former PM seeks asylum - Report

Ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visa has been revoked by the United States, according to insider sources close to the opposition in Bangladesh. This development comes amid reports that Western nations, including the US, sought her ousting from power.

In a dramatic step, the United States has revoked former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visa after she fled her country and resigned following violent protests, as per sources close to the US Department of State. Hasina left Bangladesh on Monday afternoon and is currently residing in India, from where she is expected to go to the UK. Hasina’s travel plans have hit a roadblock due to certain “uncertainties” and she is unlikely to move out of India for the next couple of days, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

After resigning as prime minister in the wake of widespread, violent demonstrations, Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana landed to India's Hindon airfield last evening. They claimed that she was taken to an unidentified area that is under strict security, reports added.

While she is exploring options for asylum in European countries, reports indicate that the UK is not prepared to grant her refuge. Sources suggest that her sister, Rehana, who holds UK citizenship, may leave for the UK shortly.

On Monday, the military arranged Sheikh Hasina’s departure from Dhaka after weeks of mounting pressure due to anti-government protests against her reservation policies. Over 440 people have died in recent weeks as a result of the protests turning into deadly turmoil. Hasina's home was invaded by demonstrators shortly after her resigned, resulting in extensive destruction.

Following her unexpected resignation, Hasina sought out to India for safe passage, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told Parliament on Tuesday. In a suo motu declaration, Jaishankar stated that Hasina was given permission to visit India on "very short notice."

“At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from Bangladesh authorities. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi,” he added.

