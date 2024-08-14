Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bangladesh unrest: Luxury vehicles worth over Rs 65 crore reduced to ashes at Dhaka's Setu Bhaban

    In Dhaka, insurgents set fire to vehicles worth over Rs 65 crores at Setu Bhaban, the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, during ongoing student protests. The attack damaged numerous vehicles, rendering the building uninhabitable and forcing ministry staff to work from a temporary location.

    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

    In a dramatic escalation of unrest in Dhaka, hundreds of vehicles worth over Rs 65 crores were destroyed in a fire set by insurgents at Setu Bhaban, the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges in Bangladesh. The incident occurred on Monday in Dhaka’s Mahakali area, where protesters targeted the ministry building, setting fire to numerous vehicles parked on the premises.

    The ministry, led by an Awami League minister, has been embroiled in controversy, especially during the recent student reservation quota protests. Angry students set the building ablaze and caused extensive damage to government property, including 57 SUVs, pickup trucks, minibuses, motorcycles, and bikes.

    'I want justice...': Sheikh Hasina breaks her silence after ouster as Bangladesh PM

    The destruction of these vehicles has rendered Setu Bhaban uninhabitable. Ministry officials, speaking to ANI, expressed concerns about the building’s damaged condition, which has made employees reluctant to return. As a result, they are currently working from a temporary location.

    The unrest began when students protested against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government's decision to allocate 30 per cent of government jobs to the families of Bangladeshi freedom fighters. Although the Supreme Court of Bangladesh later revoked this reservation, the protests escalated into a broader movement against the government. The turmoil reached a peak, forcing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country due to safety concerns. 

