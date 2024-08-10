Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bangladesh unrest: After PM Sheikh Hasina, now Chief Justice resigns after protesters issue one-hour ultimatum

    In a dramatic turn of events amidst rising unrest in Bangladesh, the country's Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan on Saturday announced his resignation following intense protests outside the Supreme Court in Dhaka.

    In a dramatic turn of events amidst rising unrest in Bangladesh, the country's Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan on Saturday announced his resignation following intense protests and a one-hour ultimatum from demonstrators. The decision came amid escalating political unrest and growing calls for judicial accountability in the country.

    The Chief Justice, who assumed his role last year, faced mounting pressure from student protesters who had gathered outside the Supreme Court in Dhaka. The demonstrators demanded Hassan’s resignation, citing his perceived loyalty to the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his involvement in a controversial full-court meeting held without the interim government's consent.

    Addressing reporters at the Supreme Court, Hassan stated, "I have decided to resign considering the safety of lawyers and the ongoing situation. I will complete the necessary formalities and submit my resignation letter to President Mohammed Shahabuddin by this evening."

    The protests, which initially led to the resignation of Sheikh Hasina on August 5, had shifted their focus to the judiciary. The unrest erupted following allegations that the judiciary was part of a broader conspiracy. The demonstrators, who forced Hasina to flee the country, demanded the resignation of all judges, including the Chief Justice.

    This wave of protests follows a month of intense unrest that led to Hasina’s resignation. The demonstrations, driven by dissatisfaction with government hiring practices and corruption allegations, resulted in significant violence, claiming at least 450 lives.

    In the wake of Hasina’s departure, an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus has been established. As per the constitution, elections are to be held within 90 days, but a timeline for these elections has yet to be announced by Yunus and other key figures.

