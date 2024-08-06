BREAKING | Bangladesh unrest: Former IT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak tries to flee to Delhi, detained

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the Minister for IT in the recently ousted Awami League government of Bangladesh, was detained at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the Minister for IT in the recently ousted Awami League government of Bangladesh, was detained at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday. He was attempting to flee to Delhi when airport staff apprehended him, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

The detention occurred after Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament following an ultimatum from student protesters. The move came in the wake of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's escape to Delhi on Monday.

Since then, several Awami League ministers and leaders have been attempting to leave Bangladesh to avoid the backlash from protesters.

According to local reports, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the former IT Minister, is currently in Air Force custody.

Palak, who is known for his controversial decisions, including cutting off internet access during protests against the regime, had recently met with representatives from TikTok, Meta, and Google.

During that meeting, he directed them to remove posts he deemed "misleading" regarding the protests.

