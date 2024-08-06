Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING | Bangladesh unrest: Former IT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak tries to flee to Delhi, detained

    Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the Minister for IT in the recently ousted Awami League government of Bangladesh, was detained at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday.

    Bangladesh unrest: Former IT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak tries to flee to Delhi, detained snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 5:34 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

    Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the Minister for IT in the recently ousted Awami League government of Bangladesh, was detained at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday. He was attempting to flee to Delhi when airport staff apprehended him, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

    The detention occurred after Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament following an ultimatum from student protesters. The move came in the wake of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's escape to Delhi on Monday.

    Since then, several Awami League ministers and leaders have been attempting to leave Bangladesh to avoid the backlash from protesters.

    According to local reports, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the former IT Minister, is currently in Air Force custody.

    Palak, who is known for his controversial decisions, including cutting off internet access during protests against the regime, had recently met with representatives from TikTok, Meta, and Google.

    During that meeting, he directed them to remove posts he deemed "misleading" regarding the protests.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh unrest: Video captures aftermath of looting, arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Video captures aftermath of looting, arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (WATCH)

    UK urges UN investigation into violence in Bangladesh, asylum for Sheikh Hasina remains unclear snt

    UK urges UN investigation into violence in Bangladesh, asylum for Sheikh Hasina remains unclear

    Bangladesh unrest: 24 people burnt alive in hotel owned by Awami League leader, 2 Indians injured (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: 24 people burnt alive in hotel owned by Awami League leader, 2 Indians injured (WATCH)

    India monitoring situation with regard to minorities in Bangladesh: EAM Jaishankar in RS top quotes watch snt

    India monitoring minorities' situation in Bangladesh: EAM Jaishankar in Parliament amid unrest | Top Quotes

    #AllEyesOnBangladeshHindus: Bollywood celebs who posted 'All eyes on Rafah' under fire over silence anr

    #AllEyesOnBangladeshHindus: Bollywood celebs who posted 'All eyes on Rafah' under fire over silence

    Recent Stories

    Raayan on OTT: When and where To watch Dhanush's film online RBA

    Raayan on OTT: When and where To watch Dhanush's film online

    Bangladesh unrest: Video captures aftermath of looting, arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Video captures aftermath of looting, arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (WATCH)

    Cricket Dinesh Karthik Net worth: Cricketer to play for Paarl Royals in SA20 scr

    Dinesh Karthik Net worth: Cricketer to play for Paarl Royals in SA20

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group RKK

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group

    The Delhi Files': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri makes BIG announcement for upcoming film [WATCH] ATG

    'The Delhi Files': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri makes BIG announcement for upcoming film [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon