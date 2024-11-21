NASA tests tiny swimming robots to find Alien life, explore oceans on icy Moons; WATCH amazing video

A prototype of a robot designed to explore the subsurface oceans of icy moons glides through a pool at Caltech in September 2024, its reflection visible below the water's surface.

NASA tests tiny swimming robots to find Alien life, explore oceans on icy Moons (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 1:32 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

NASA is testing a swarm of tiny underwater robots designed to explore subsurface oceans on icy moons like Europa. A futuristic NASA mission concept envisions a swarm of dozens of self-propelled, cellphone-size robots exploring the oceans beneath the icy shells of moons like Jupiter’s Europa and Saturn’s Enceladus, looking for chemical and temperature signals that could point to life.

A series of prototypes for the concept, called SWIM (Sensing With Independent Micro-swimmers) envisions these cellphone-sized robots diving into alien seas to hunt for signs of life, guided by temperature and chemical signals.

Recent pool tests at Caltech in Pasadena, California, showed these robots can autonomously navigate, correct their course, and even spell out “JPL.”

Also read: 'Come home with me': 12 robots 'kidnapped' from showroom by another robot in China; video goes viral (WATCH)

Also read: 'Multiple UFOs' dancing': Pilots capture breathtaking footage of lit up sky from jet flying over Egypt (WATCH)

The prototype used in most of the pool tests was about 16.5 inches (42 centimeters) long, weighing 5 pounds (2.3 kilograms).

As conceived for spaceflight, the robots would have dimensions about three times smaller — tiny compared to existing remotely operated and autonomous underwater scientific vehicles.

Led by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, the SWIM project was supported by NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts program under the agency’s Space Technology Mission Directorate.

Work on the project took place from spring 2021 to fall 2024.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Former teacher sentenced to 30 years for having sex with 14-year-old student in car and school premises dmn

Former teacher sentenced to 30 years for having sex with 14-year-old student in car and school premises

FBI arrests Florida man accused of plotting bomb attack on New York Stock Exchange shk

FBI arrests Florida man accused of plotting bomb attack on New York Stock Exchange

BREAKING US government calls for breakup of Google and Chrome in major antitrust action snt

US Govt calls for breakup of Google and Chrome to address search monopoly and digital advertising dominance

PM Modi conferred with Dominica and Guyana's top awards, dedicates it to 140 crore Indians (WATCH) snt

PM Modi conferred with Dominica and Guyana's top awards, dedicates it to 140 crore Indians (WATCH)

Smear campaign, ludicrous': India slams Canada report on Nijjar killing amid diplomatic row gcw

'Smear campaign, ludicrous': India slams Canada report on Nijjar killing amid diplomatic row

Recent Stories

Former teacher sentenced to 30 years for having sex with 14-year-old student in car and school premises dmn

Former teacher sentenced to 30 years for having sex with 14-year-old student in car and school premises

UP Police constable recruitment exam results declared: Over 1.7 lakh candidates selected for next stage vkp

UP Police constable recruitment exam results declared: Over 1.7 lakh candidates selected for next stage

West Bengal government employees to enjoy 15-day year-end break: Here's when AJR

West Bengal govt employees to enjoy 15-day year-end break: Here's when

Delhi's Khan Market holds 22nd spot among world's most expensive high streets anr

Delhi's Khan Market holds 22nd spot among world's most expensive high streets

Why AR Rahman changed his name; Know surprising role of a Hindu astrologer ATG

Why AR Rahman changed his name; Know surprising role of a Hindu astrologer

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon