A madrasa vice-principal has been accused of sexually harassing a seven-year-old student in Tongi, Bangladesh. The girl's family said she disclosed the alleged abuse after staying away from school for three days. Her father confronted the accused, after which a crowd gathered and allegedly assaulted him.

Police in Bangladesh have arrested a madrasa vice-principal over allegations that he sexually harassed a seven-year-old student in Tongi, Gazipur. A video showing an angry crowd slapping, kicking and beating the alleged accused has circulated on social media, prompting strong reactions from viewers. The accused, identified as Musleuddin, was the vice-principal of Qariul Quran International Madrasa in Madhya Auchpara, Tongi, reported the Daily Star. Police said they rescued him from the crowd and took him into custody following the incident.

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How did the alleged abuse come to light?

According to the girl's family, the alleged incident took place on October 20, when the child, a Class 1 student, was at the madrasa. The vice-principal allegedly sexually harassed her and threatened to beat her if she told anyone about what had happened.

The child was reportedly frightened and did not attend the madrasa for the next three days. When her family asked why she was staying away, she told them about the alleged abuse.

On October 21, the girl's father went to the madrasa and demanded an explanation from the accused. News of the allegations spread, drawing local residents to the premises. Some members of the crowd allegedly assaulted Musleuddin before police arrived.

Tongi West Police Station Officer-in-Charge Arif Hossain told The Daily Star that preliminary findings supported the allegations. The girl's father subsequently filed a case against the accused.

Musleuddin was formally arrested and produced before a court on Thursday, which ordered that he be sent to jail.

Viral video sparks strong reactions

The video of the alleged assault has triggered angry reactions online. Several social media users expressed support for the girl's father and called for strict punishment if the allegations were proved.

One commenter praised the father for standing up for his child, while another argued that public beatings were necessary punishment. Some users also made broader claims about child safety in religious schools.