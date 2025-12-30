Tarique Rahman mourned the death of his mother Begum Khaleda Zia, calling her the “Mother of Democracy” and a loving guardian who endured persecution with unbreakable resilience as Bangladesh grieves.

Hours after Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia passed away in Dhaka at the age of 80, her son Tarique Rahman—now the most prominent face of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)—penned an emotional tribute that read more like a son’s private grief than a politician’s public statement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“My mother, BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, has responded to the call of Almighty Allah and left us today. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (Indeed, we belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return). To many, she was the leader of the nation, an uncompromising leader, the Mother of Democracy, the Mother of Bangladesh. Today, the country mourns the loss of a guiding presence that shaped its democratic aspirations.”

For Tarique, the woman the world saw as a battle-hardened political force was first and always a mother.

“To me, Khaleda Zia was a tender and loving mother who devoted her entire life to the country and its people. Throughout her life, she stood firm against autocracy, fascism, and domination, leading the struggle for freedom, sovereignty, and the restoration of democracy.”

Grief Etched in Politics and Family Memory

Khaleda Zia’s life was not short on struggle—imprisonment, illness, political persecution, and personal loss defined much of her journey. Tarique’s tribute openly acknowledged that mix of sacrifice and tenderness.

“Though her life was illuminated by sacrifice and struggle, at home she was our truest guardian, a mother whose infinite love gave us strength in our darkest moments. She endured repeated arrests, denial of medical care, and relentless persecution. Yet even in pain, confinement, and uncertainty, she never stopped sheltering her family with courage and compassion. Her resilience was not loud, but it was unbreakable," Rahman wrote.

“For the country, she lost her husband; she lost her child. In that loss, this nation and its people became her family, her purpose, her very soul. She leaves behind an unforgettable legacy of patriotism, sacrifice, and resistance, a legacy that will live on in the democratic conscience of Bangladesh,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

A Nation in Mourning

The BNP announced that its chairperson and “national leader” passed away at 6:00 am (0000 GMT) after weeks of deteriorating health. The government declared three days of state mourning, with the funeral set for Wednesday.

Outside the Dhaka hospital where her body rests, mourners gathered in the rain. Senior BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, voice breaking, called her loss “irreparable.” Others spoke of her courage and refusal to bow to pressure:

“She chose prison over luxury and spent years behind bars,” said Golam Kibria, a 29-year-old BNP loyalist, calling her an “unmatched leader who can never be replaced.”

‘A Great Guardian’ — Tributes Flow Across Borders

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus said Bangladesh “has lost a great guardian”.

“Through her uncompromising leadership, the nation was repeatedly freed from undemocratic conditions and inspired to regain liberty,” the Nobel laureate said.

Condolences flowed from across the region. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped her “vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership,” while Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif remembered her as “a committed friend.”

China’s ambassador Yao Wen added: “China will continue to maintain its longstanding and friendly ties with the BNP.”

Even her bitter rival Sheikh Hasina, now in hiding, said: “I pray for the eternal peace and forgiveness of Begum Khaleda Zia's soul.”

A Political Transition Weighted With Grief

Khaleda Zia’s death comes at a decisive political juncture. Despite ill-health, she had vowed to contest February’s elections, the first since the fall of Hasina’s government. Her son, Tarique Rahman, who recently returned from 17 years in exile, is widely seen as the BNP’s leading figure—and potentially a future prime ministerial candidate.

But in the midst of political speculation, his message was about memory and faith: “I ask you all to pray for my mother. For the profound emotion, love, and respect shown by the people of this country and by the world, my family and I remain eternally grateful.”