Bangladesh's High Court dismissed a bail application for Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in the 2024 killing of a lawyer. His trial is ongoing. His earlier sedition arrest sparked protests where the lawyer was killed, leading to his indictment.

The High Court of Bangladesh on Sunday dismissed a bail application filed by Hindu monk Brahmachari Chinmoy Krishna Das, citing his ongoing trial in a lower court regarding the 2024 killing of a lawyer.

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Background of the Arrest and Protests

Das, who serves as a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was initially detained at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 25, 2024 for "alleged" sedition. His subsequent imprisonment followed a bail refusal by a court in the southeastern port city of Chattogram. This judicial decision sparked widespread demonstrations by his supporters across Dhaka and other regions the following day. These protests escalated into violence in Chattogram, resulting in the death of Saiful Islam Alif, a junior government prosecutor.

Indictment in Lawyer's Death

On 19 January, the Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal indicted Das, a former ISKCON leader, alongside 38 other individuals in connection with the lawyer's death, formally commencing the trial proceedings against him.

Legal Battles and Previous Charges

Previously, on April 30 last year, the High Court had granted him bail in the sedition case, which involved the "alleged" insulting of the Bangladeshi national flag. However, that order was later suspended by the Supreme Court's apex Appellate Division.

Wider Political and Diplomatic Context

Throughout 2024, Das' Sammilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote spearheaded numerous rallies following the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. These gatherings were organised to protest "alleged" attacks and systemic discrimination directed at Hindu communities.

According to 2022 statistics, Hindus account for approximately eight per cent of Bangladesh's population of around 170 million.

The detention of Das earlier emerged as a point of contention in diplomatic relations between Dhaka and New Delhi, with India previously voicing significant concern over his "alleged" treatment and continued custody. (ANI)