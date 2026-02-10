Following the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, the Bangladesh government, represented by Education Adviser C R Abrar, visited his family, offered condolences, and pledged substantial financial aid for housing and their well-being.

Dipu Chandra Das, a young man from the Hindu community, was beaten and burned to death in the Square Masterbari area of Bhaluka upazila in Mymensingh district. He was reportedly lynched and hanged from a tree over allegations of making derogatory remarks. The brutal killing was widely reported in the media at the time as an incident of communal violence.

Government Pledges Support to Victim's Family

On December 23, 2025, acting on the advice of the Chief Adviser, Education Adviser C R Abrar visited the victim's home in Mokamiakanda village under Banihala union in Tarakanda upazila of Mymensingh district. During the visit, he conveyed the government's condolences and solidarity with Dipu Das's family.

Details of Financial Assistance

As Dipu Das was the sole earning member of his family, the government pledged financial assistance and support for the construction of a permanent house to ensure the family's security and well-being. The assistance will be implemented under the supervision of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Tarakanda. An allocation of Tk 2.5 million (25 lakh taka) has been approved for the construction of a house, to be implemented by the National Housing Authority. In addition, direct financial assistance will be provided: Tk 1 million (10 lakh taka) each to Dipu Das's father and wife, and Tk 500,000 (5 lakh taka) will be deposited in a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) to secure his child's future.

Adviser Condemns Heinous Crime, Vows Justice

Speaking on Tuesday, Education Adviser CR Abrar said, "The killing of Dipu Chandra Das was a heinous crime that has no justification and no place in our society. The government's support for his family is insignificant compared to the value of a human life. The state will ensure justice."

He added, "The way communal frenzy led to Dipu Das's murder is a matter of shame for the entire nation. Only justice can free us from this shame."

He further stated, "As a state and society, we respect the peaceful right to freedom of expression for people of all religions, ethnicities, and communities, as long as it is exercised with respect for others. No individual has the right to take the law into their own hands, even in moments of disagreement or objection."

Investigation and Arrests

Twelve individuals directly involved in the incident have already been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing. The Education Adviser said all those responsible will be brought to justice through due legal process.