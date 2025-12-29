The Workers Party of Bangladesh will boycott the upcoming 13th national election, citing a deteriorating law and order situation, political pressure, and the absence of a level playing field. This comes as the Awami League is also banned from the polls.

The Workers Party of Bangladesh has announced its decision to boycott the country's upcoming 13th national election, citing a deteriorating law and order situation, political pressure and what it described as the absence of a level playing field, The Daily Star reported. The decision followed a resolution adopted by the party's central committee and was communicated through an official statement.

Reasons for Boycott and Grievances

The party said it had earlier planned to contest the election, anticipating a fear-free environment, equal opportunities for all political parties, and adequate security arrangements for voters, candidates and other stakeholders. However, the Workers Party said that while the chief election commissioner's address to the nation had initially raised expectations of a credible electoral process, subsequent developments on the ground had gradually cast uncertainty over the election, according to The Daily Star.

Expanding on these concerns, the party accused the Election Commission of failing to maintain neutrality under political pressure. It claimed that despite being a registered political party, it was neither invited for dialogue nor formally consulted during the election preparation process. The party added that it had submitted a 10-point proposal to the commission through a senior secretary.

Deteriorating Law and Order Situation

Against this backdrop, the party said the law and order situation had sharply worsened since the election schedule was announced. It pointed to incidents of political killings, growing insecurity among minority communities, attacks on election candidates, arson at the offices of two national dailies, assaults on cultural institution Chhayanaut, and the burning of Udichi's office, The Daily Star reported.

According to the statement, looted and illegal firearms that have remained unrecovered since August 5, 2024, pose a serious risk, with the party warning that such weapons could be used in election-related violence. It said this situation has created widespread fear among both voters and candidates.

Occupation of Party Offices

In addition, the Workers Party alleged that its central office and the offices of its affiliated organisations have been occupied since November 13, 2025, by mobs backed by forces supportive of the government. It claimed that no action has been taken despite petitions submitted to the chief election commissioner and approaches made to the police, army and courts.

Awami League Barred from Election

These allegations come amid broader political restrictions ahead of the polls. Last week, Bangladesh's interim government reiterated that the Awami League (AL) will not be permitted to participate in the next national election scheduled for February 12, citing the suspension of the party's political activities and the cancellation of its registration.

International Concerns and Government's Stance

Clarifying the government's position, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said it was "clear" that the Awami League's political activities remain banned and its registration as a political party has been suspended, rendering it ineligible to contest the upcoming polls. Alam made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, responding to questions about a letter reportedly sent to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus by five US lawmakers urging the conduct of inclusive, free and fair elections. He said he had not seen the letter and was unaware of its contents.

The US lawmakers had expressed concern that banning an entire political party could disenfranchise a significant section of voters, stressing that freedom of association and individual, rather than collective, criminal responsibility are fundamental human rights. Despite these international concerns, the interim government maintained that with the Awami League's activities prohibited and its registration cancelled by the Election Commission, the party will remain excluded from the forthcoming election as Bangladesh continues its political transition.