BNP leader Ehsanul Hoque Milan hopes PM Modi is invited to the swearing-in ceremony after his party's decisive election win. Highlighting a 'friends to all' policy, he called the invitation a 'general courtesy' as the BNP returns to power.

BNP Hopes for PM Modi's Presence at Swearing-In

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milan on Saturday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited to the upcoming government swearing-in ceremony, while underscoring the party's inclusive foreign policy vision "friends to all, malice to none."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing reporters in Dhaka, Milan remarked on the question of inviting South Asian leaders to the event, "I don't know exactly what they're doing, but hopefully they'll invite everyone. I don't know exactly, but he (PM Modi) should be invited. It's general courtesy. The organisers will do it. I hope the whole world will be with us." Highlighting the party's broader stance on international relations, he added, "Friends to all, malice to none."

BNP Secures Decisive Election Victory

These comments are particularly relevant as the BNP is poised to form the next government following its decisive victory in the 13th National Parliament election held on February 12. The result marks the party's return to power after two decades. BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman is set to take office as the country's next Prime Minister, consistent with the party's earlier declaration.

According to the latest Election Commission figures, results for 297 seats have been announced so far. BNP candidates have secured 209 seats, with their nominees also leading in the two seats where results remain suspended. Allies of the BNP have won three seats, bringing the BNP-led alliance to 212 seats. By comparison, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has won 68 seats, while its allies in the 11-party alliance have taken nine more. This results in 77 seats for the Jamaat-led bloc.

New Cabinet Oath Ceremony Preparations Underway

The Election Commission has already published the gazette notification for the elected Members of Parliament, Prothom Alo reported. With the election outcome now official, preparations for the transition to the new government are advancing rapidly. The new cabinet is expected to take oath within the next three to four days, with the Cabinet Division having finalised all preparations, according to Prothom Alo.

The oath ceremony will be held at Bangabhaban and administered by the President, in line with constitutional requirements. Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid provided these updates on Saturday while addressing journalists' questions at the Secretariat, Prothom Alo reported. Regarding the cabinet oath, he stated, "We hope the oath-taking ceremony will be held within the next three days, or at most four days." He added that the Cabinet Division is fully prepared to hold the event even tomorrow or the day after, if needed. The precise date will be confirmed once Members of Parliament have completed their swearing-in. The official further noted that arrangements are in place to host approximately 1,000 guests at the oath ceremony.

PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman

The developments follow warm diplomatic outreach from New Delhi. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman on the BNP's decisive victory in the recently concluded 13th National Parliament election. In a post on X, PM Modi shared details of their conversation, "Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples." (ANI)