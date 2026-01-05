Bangladesh suspended IPL telecasts over the Mustafizur Rahman row, calling it a public-interest move. But the internet reacted with brutal memes, trolling the government for the dramatic decision.

What began as a franchise decision in the IPL has now spilled over into regional politics, national sentiment — and a full-blown social media storm. The Bangladesh government on Monday ordered an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the removal of fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders.

In an official communication dated January 5, authorities confirmed that all IPL broadcasts, promotions and event coverage have been suspended with immediate effect. The order said the decision was taken in the “public interest”.

“No Rational Reason” — Dhaka Calls Out BCCI Move

The Bangladesh government order read:

“In view of the subject, it is being informed that a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come to light regarding the exclusion of Bangladeshi star player Mr Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders team for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, scheduled to be held from 26 March 2026.” “No rational reason for such a decision by the Indian Cricket Board is known, and such a decision has pained, saddened, and aggrieved the people of Bangladesh.” "Under these circumstances, until further notice, a request is made as per instructions to stop the broadcast/telecast of all matches and programmes of the Indian Premier League (IPL)." "This order is issued with the approval of the proper authority and in the public interest."

Indian Fans React — Sarcasm, Memes and Mockery

Bangladesh's move to indefinitely ban IPL telecast became instant meme fodder in India.

“This will be a loss for Bangladeshi broadcasters who have bought the rights to broadcast the IPL in Bangladesh,” quipped one user on X.

Another Indian user added, “Bangladesh channels were already pirating 90% of the broadcasts anyway. Now they've made it official.”

“Oh, BCCI will go bankrupt now as Kanglus will not see IPL,” joked another user.

Here's a look at some of the memes and jokes that went viral on X following Bangladesh Govt's move:

Bangladesh to Skip T20 World Cup in India

Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board escalated the situation dramatically — announcing that the national team would not travel to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, citing security concerns and government advice.

The Board said:

"The Board reviewed the situation in detail, taking into account developments over the last 24 hours and expressed deep concern over the overall circumstances surrounding the participation of the Bangladesh National Team in matches scheduled to be played in India."

And further:

"Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India, and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions."

BCB director Khaled Mashud Pilot reinforced the board’s stance:

"If they (India) cannot provide security to one of our players, how will they ensure the security of our entire team? That is why we will not go there to play," he said.

The ICC is now expected to review the situation, with Bangladesh originally scheduled to play all four of their league matches in India.