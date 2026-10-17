A 19-year-old female student, Laiba Sattar, has been missing in Balochistan for over six months. Activist group BYC accuses an armed 'death squad' in her disappearance, raising concerns over the safety of Baloch women and girls in the region.

A 19-year-old female student has reportedly been missing for more than six months in Balochistan, prompting concerns over the safety of Baloch women and girls. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has accused an armed group, described as a “death squad”, of involvement in her disappearance, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the missing student, Laiba Sattar, daughter of Abdul Sattar, is pursuing her FSc studies. The BYC said she went missing at around 9 pm on March 29, 2026, in Kalat district. Her whereabouts remain unknown, raising questions about the protection of civilians and accountability for alleged disappearances in the region.

The 'Death Squad' Allegations

Baloch rights activists frequently use the term “death squads” for armed groups they allege operate with the support or protection of Pakistani state institutions and target civilians, political activists and human rights defenders.

A Pattern of Disappearances

Laiba’s case comes amid repeated reports of women and children detained or disappearing across Balochistan. In July, three women from the same family, identified as Rafia Bibi, Tania and Javeria, were reportedly detained by Pakistani forces at the Lak Pass checkpoint while travelling from Kalat to Quetta. They returned home on August 6 after remaining missing for a week.

In a separate incident on August 19, Frontier Corps (FC) and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel allegedly detained two women and two children during a raid in Quetta’s Gashkori Town. The women were identified as Umaira and Najma, while the children were an eight-year-old and a one-and-a-half-year-old girl. The Baloch Women Forum condemned the incident, alleging that the family members were denied contact with relatives and demanding their immediate and safe recovery, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Scale of the Problem

Human rights figures further highlight the scale of the problem. The BYC documented 507 alleged enforced disappearances across Balochistan between January and June 2026, including 16 women, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)