Activist Sammi Deen Baloch alleges state policies are an assault on Baloch identity, not a response to insurgency. She claims the terrorism narrative is a cover for a genocide targeting all Baloch, including women and children indiscriminately.

Prominent activist Sammi Deen Baloch has strongly criticised state policies toward the Baloch community, describing them as a direct assault on Baloch identity rather than a response to insurgency or terrorism. Taking to the social media platform X, Sammi Deen Baloch stated, "The state views the Baloch not as a nation, but as an enemy. The state's problem is neither Baloch insurgency, nor counter-terrorism, nor the so-called disgruntled Baloch. The real issue is the identity of the Baloch. The state has a problem with every individual who identifies as Baloch. Under this mindset, Baloch men, women, youth, elders, and even young children are disappearing or being killed. These Baloch-killing policies clearly show that the state's problem is not with Baloch resistance, but with Baloch identity."

'Terrorism Narrative a Cover for State Policies'

She further argued that the official terrorism narrative is being used as a cover to justify these actions and present them as legitimate to the world. She said, "The narrative of terrorism and counter-terrorism is merely a cover through which the state justifies its Baloch-killing policies and attempts to portray them as legitimate globally. If this were not the case, then how can the enforced disappearance of unarmed women, pregnant women, and thirteen-year-old children be classified as counter-terrorism?"

Allegations of Baloch Genocide

The activist also raised serious concerns about what she described as a genocide against the Baloch people, pointing to the indiscriminate targeting of all members of the community. She wrote, "When we speak of the genocide of the Baloch, we are told that this narrative is based on lies. But what greater genocide can exist than crossing all limits to eliminate a nation, erasing all distinctions between men, women, elders, and children?"

Baloch concluded by questioning the disregard for basic humanitarian and legal principles, stating, "We have been told that civilised nations, even during hostility or war, treat women and children differently. But the tragedy of the Baloch is that those who consider them the enemy have neither civilisation nor humanity left; national and international constitutions and laws have become meaningless, because in this country they exist only as paper claims."

Growing International Concern

The statements by Sammi Deen Baloch highlight the growing urgency of addressing these allegations, as the situation continues to draw attention nationally and internationally. Human rights advocates and international observers have repeatedly raised concerns about the treatment of the Baloch community, calling for accountability, transparency, and the protection of civilians. (ANI)