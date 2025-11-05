In a post, Donald Trump attributed the losses to two main factors: his absence from the ballot and the government shutdown.

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to express his views on the election losses suffered by the Republican Party. In a post, Trump attributed the losses to two main factors: his absence from the ballot and the government shutdown.

According to Trump, pollsters agree that these two factors were the decisive reasons for the Republican Party's poor performance in the elections.

"'TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,' according to Pollsters," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The comments come after a string of election wins by the Democrats, including Zohran Mamdani's historic victory in the New York City mayoral election. Mamdani, a 34-year-old Democratic socialist, became the city's youngest and first Muslim mayor, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo.

The New York City mayoral election saw record voter turnout, with over 2 million voters participating in the contest. Mamdani's victory marks a significant milestone for the Democratic Party, and his win has been seen as a reflection of the changing political landscape in the city. Trump's remarks on the election losses are consistent with his previous statements, where he has expressed dissatisfaction with the election outcomes. He had also warned that federal funding to New York could be at risk if Mamdani won the election, calling him a "Communist lunatic" and a “disaster waiting to happen.”

Democrats swept key races on Tuesday, triumphing in gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia, as well as the New York mayoral race. As Democratic candidates rack up wins across the country, including Mamdani in New York City, the White House is reminding voters in a post on X that Trump is the country's president.



New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani began his victory speech by thanking his supporters.

"The future is in our hands. My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty," he said. The politician went on to wish his main rival, Andrew Cuomo, "the best in private life," Al Jazeera quoted.

"But let tonight be the last time I utter his name, as we abandon a politics that answers to the few," he said. "Tonight you have delivered a mandate for change, a mandate for a new kind of politics, a mandate for a city that we can afford," he added.

Mamdani then declared victory to loud cheers. "On January 1, I will be sworn in as mayor of New York City," he said.

In his concession speech, the former governor hailed the huge turnout of more than 2 million voters.

He offered congratulations to Mamdani and was greeted with a chorus of boos.

"That is not right. That is not us. Tonight was their night, and as they start to transition to government, we will all help any way we can, because we need our New York City government to work. We want it to work for all New Yorkers, because our city is the greatest city in the world, and we will unite for New York City, because we love New York City," he said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

