    Baa-d idea: Herd of sheep accidentally consume 100 kg of cannabis during Greek storm

    While taking refuge from the torrential rains and flooding, the herd of sheep unwittingly found themselves in a greenhouse that housed a significant stockpile of cannabis intended for medical purposes.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 6:53 PM IST

    In the midst of the chaos caused by Storm Daniel in Greece, particularly in the town of Almyros in Thessaly, a rather unusual event unfolded. A herd of sheep, seeking shelter from the devastating floods, ended up in a greenhouse where they consumed an unexpected and substantial quantity of cannabis, estimated to be around 100 kilograms.

    The incident occurred as Storm Daniel wreaked havoc across several countries, including Greece, Libya, Turkey, and Bulgaria. While taking refuge from the torrential rains and flooding, the herd of sheep unwittingly found themselves in a greenhouse that housed a significant stockpile of cannabis intended for medical purposes. As a result, the sheep indulged in a rather unexpected feast, leaving behind a tale of cannabis-consuming sheep in the wake of the storm.

    The shepherd who was looking after the herd noticed strange behavior from the sheeps. They were jumping higher than goats which prompted the shepherd to look further deep into the happenings. A large chunk of cannabis that was grown for medical purposes in the greenhouse was missing.

    Farm owner Yannis Bourounis said, “I don’t know if it’s for laughing or crying. We had the heatwave, and we lost a lot of production. We had the floods, we lost almost everything. And now this… The herd entered the greenhouse and ate what was left. I don’t know what to say, honestly.”

    Cannabis was made legal for Medical Consumption in 2017 in Greece. The nation has also built it’s first-ever medicinal cannabis production plant which became functional in 2023. Greece lifted a ban on the production and consumption of Cannabis which was in place from 1936.

    Several countries are moving towards legalizing Cannabis for medicinal use. Britain, Germany, Italy, and Denmark allow medicinal consumption of Cannabis while Canada and Uruguay are the only countries that have legalized the complete use of Cannabis. Demand for full legalization is being made all over the West, especially in Europe. 

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 7:32 PM IST
