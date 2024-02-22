Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Azerbaijan acquires JF-17s from Pakistan; Armenia boosts defense with Indian Akash missiles in fresh tensions

    In a concerning development, Azerbaijan has finalized the acquisition of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets from Pakistan. This move has triggered a response from Armenia, which is enhancing its defense capabilities by procuring Akash Surface-to-Air missiles from India.

    The tensions in the Mediterranean Sea region have started simmering once again as Azerbaijan is preparing a military operation against Armenia for a land grab. The Mediterranean neighbors have complex relations due to disputes in territorial claims on each other's side. Both countries have moved to bolster their defense before the conflict takes the shape of another war.

    Azerbaijan, a key ally of Pakistan has been mulling to purchase JF-17s fighter jets to bolster its air force. According to a report from AzerNews, Pakistan and Azerbaijan have signed a $1.6 billion deal for JF-17 block III fighter jets. The export deal is the biggest one in the history of Pakistan.

    The news comes as a welcoming development for Pakistan which hardly exports to other countries and is going through a financial crisis. The jets are likely to be made in the Aircraft Rebuild Factory (ARF) in Kamra by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC).

    Armenia has also made its move to bolster its skies from the Azerbaijan fighter jets. The Mediterranean nation signed a historic deal worth ₹6,000 crore ($820 million) for India's Akash Surface to Air missile system. The deal was reported in December 2023 and the delivery will commence soon by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

    India and Armenian relations have grown significantly after the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in 2020. India has been supplying Air defense systems to Armenia which has facilitated restrainment from the Azerbaijan side. The tensions are simmering once again after Armenia claimed that Azerbaijan is preparing another ground assault.

