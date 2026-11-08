Australian High Commissioner Philip Green celebrated his final Diwali in India, joining diplomatic missions from the US, Korea, and ASEAN in marking the festival with cultural events, unity, and warm wishes for peace and prosperity globally.

Australian High Commissioner Celebrates Final Diwali in India

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green celebrated his final Diwali in the country with members of the Australian High Commission, sharing glimpses of the festivities and extending warm wishes to people marking the Festival of Lights. In a post on X, Green said the celebrations with the High Commission family were particularly special this year as he marked his final Diwali in India in his capacity as High Commissioner. "#Diwali with the High Commission family is always special, and even more so as I celebrate my final Diwali in India as High Commissioner. A memorable day of warmth, festive cheer & lots of dancing. A few highlights," he said. आप सभी को #दिवाली के त्योहार की ढेरों शुभकामनाएँ। 🎆 #Diwali with the High Commission family is always special, and even more so as I celebrate my final Diwali in India as High Commissioner. 🪔 A memorable day of warmth, festive cheer & lots of dancing. A few highlights👇 https://t.co/OcYkV7WTtQ — Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) November 8, 2026

Global Diplomatic Missions Mark the Festival of Lights

Meanwhile, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade also extended Diwali greetings, highlighting the festival's significance in the country's multicultural identity. "Diwali is celebrated by millions around the world and is a vibrant part of Australia's multicultural story. To everyone celebrating in Australia, India and around the world, may the Festival of Lights bring peace, happiness and prosperity," it said in a post on X.

International Celebrations and Cultural Outreach

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India also joined the celebrations by organising a special diya-decorating workshop to mark Diwali 2026. "Celebrating Diwali 2026! To celebrate the Festival of Lights, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India organised a special diya-decorating workshop. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!" the embassy said.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah also extended warm greetings to people celebrating the festival, wishing that the occasion illuminated homes with happiness and filled hearts with hope, while bringing peace, prosperity and harmony.

Meanwhile, ASEAN extended its greetings to communities celebrating Deepavali across the region. "Happy Deepavali! Warm wishes to our friends who celebrate Deepavali across the region. May this meaningful occasion bring joy, togetherness, and cherished moments with family and loved ones," ASEAN said.

Earlier, Indian diplomatic missions across the United States and Canada also organised cultural programmes and community gatherings to mark Diwali, highlighting India's rich cultural heritage and the contributions of the Indian diaspora. The celebrations included events in New York, Rhode Island, San Francisco and Washington State, with local leaders and representatives participating in the festivities. The US Embassy in India also extended its wishes, saying, "HAPPY DIWALI. The U.S. Embassy wishes all a celebration filled with light and happiness." (ANI)

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