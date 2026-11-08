Indian diplomatic missions in the US and Canada marked Diwali with cultural events and community gatherings, celebrating heritage while engaging with local officials despite some reported disruptions and security concerns in certain regions.

Diwali Celebrations Across North America

Indian diplomatic missions across the United States and Canada extended warm Diwali greetings to the Indian diaspora and local communities, marking the Festival of Lights with cultural programmes, community gatherings and celebrations highlighting India's rich heritage and the contributions of Indian-Americans. The US Embassy in India also extended festive wishes, saying in a post on X, "HAPPY DIWALI. The U.S. Embassy wishes all a celebration filled with light and happiness."

The Consulate General of India in New York expressed gratitude to New York Governor Kathy Hochul for proclaiming November 8, 2026, as Diwali, the Festival of Lights, in New York State. In a post on X, the Indian mission said, "We deeply appreciate the Governor's thoughtful gesture and recognition of the Indian-American community's contributions to New York State."

Consulate Events and Community Engagement

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Boston participated in Diwali celebrations organised at the Providence State House in Rhode Island. Consul General Raghuram S congratulated the Federation of Indian Americans (FIA), New England Chapter, for bringing together members of the Indian community and elected representatives for the celebrations. The mission also appreciated the organisation's initiative to launch a food drive for the community food bank. The event was attended by Congressman Gabe Amo and East Providence Mayor Roberto "Bob" DaSilva, among other dignitaries.

In Canada, the Consulate General of India in Toronto extended greetings to everyone celebrating the festival, wishing that the occasion brought "joy, peace, prosperity and happiness" to people across the country and around the world.

Silicon Valley and West Coast Celebrations

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco highlighted a Rangoli art exhibition at San Francisco International Airport, describing it as an initiative showcasing India's cultural traditions to international travellers. In another post, the mission highlighted a welcome reception for Consul General Satish Sivan in Palo Alto, organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in partnership with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Addressing the gathering, Sivan highlighted opportunities to strengthen India-US trade, investment and technology partnerships through closer engagement with the Bay Area business community.

Separately, Consul Raju Sharma attended Diwali celebrations organised by the Brahma Kumaris Silicon Valley at its meditation centre in Milpitas. The event was attended by Milpitas Mayor Carmen Montano, former Mayor Jose Esteves and members of the Indian diaspora. Cultural performances, a meditation session and ceremonial lamp lighting marked the occasion.

Meanwhile, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson joined Diwali celebrations at the state's Legislative Building alongside Indian diplomatic representatives and State Senator Manka Dhingra. Ferguson proclaimed November 8 as Diwali in Washington State, acknowledging the contributions of the Indian-American community.

Incidents of Disruption and Security

However, celebrations in Seattle witnessed an attempted disruption on Saturday after far-right activist Jake Lang and other protesters arrived carrying placards bearing the slogan "Deport All Dot Heads". Lang subsequently alleged on X that he and other protesters were assaulted by attendees at the Seattle Diwali Festival and posted abusive remarks targeting the Hindu community. The incident comes amid concerns over hostility towards Hindu religious institutions in the US. Earlier, a 19-year-old suspect, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested over an alleged plan to target a Hindu temple near Chicago.