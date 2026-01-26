Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong extended Republic Day greetings to India, stating that the bilateral partnership has 'never been stronger'. High Commissioner Philip Green also highlighted the shared date of January 26 for both nations.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday said that Australia's partnership with India has " never been stronger" as she extended Republic Day greetings to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the people of India, highlighting shared democratic values and deepening bilateral ties. "Australia's partnership with India has never been stronger. Wishing my friend @DrSJaishankar and the people of India a very happy Republic Day. As India marks this day - and Australia observes our own national day - we honour our shared values and deepening ties," she said in a post on X.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Special Day Shared by Australians and Indians'

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, highlighted noted January 26 is a special day for both India and Australia and wished for another fruitful year of ties. "January 26 is a special day shared by Australians and Indians. Best wishes for a happy and reflective #AustraliaDay and #RepublicDay and to another year of strong Australia-India dosti", he wrote on X.

Reflecting on Community and Partnership

In the accompanying video, Philip Green also expressed the need to to work together for a "better Australia and a better India". "The 26th of January is a key day for Australians, Australia Day, for Indians, the Republic day and a day on which we each reflect on the greatness of our bilateral partnership. This year we, as we Australians mark Australia Day, we reflect on the tragedy of the Bondi shootings a little more than a month ago in a community that was my childhood home and affecting a community in Australia to which my wife belongs. At the same time, we remember that Indians also saw the trauma of terrorism in the year past," he said.

"We all recommit ourselves to the values of community harmony, to the need to work together for a better Australia and a better India. We also recall the greatness of the various parts of the Australian fabric and most importantly the Indigenous Australians' 60,000 years of survival on our continent. I wish you all a happy and reflective Australia Day, Republic Day and I look forward to another year in the great partnership between Australia and India," he added.

Republic Day Parade and its Significance

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were the Chief Guests at this year's Republic Day Parade. The parade provided a rich glimpse into India's cultural diversity, the progress of its people and country's rising military prowess.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance, as it marks the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance grounded in justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.