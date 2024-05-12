ASWJ leader Fayaz Khan shot dead by unknown men in Pakistan's Karachi, police claim 'targeted killing'

Unknown assailants targetted and shot ASWJ leader Fayyaz Khan (37), in a brazen attack. Rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre by police and emergency responders, Khan succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as the son of Nobat Khan.

Tensions surged in the Korangi area of Karachi on Saturday (May 11) as a local leader of the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) fell victim to a fatal gun attack. The incident came to light in Sector F-6, Mehran Town, Korangi, within the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area police station.

Unknown assailants targetted and shot ASWJ leader Fayyaz Khan (37), in a brazen attack. Rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre by police and emergency responders, Khan succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as the son of Nobat Khan.

"It is a targeted attack as per our investigations," Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi said.

According to the ASWJ spokesperson, Khan was attacked while present in his estate agency office around 1:30 pm. The assailant, described as an unidentified motorcyclist, entered the office and opened fire, leaving Khan fatally wounded.

Khan held the position of senior vice president within the local constituency, as confirmed by the ASWJ spokesperson.

Expressing concern, Allama Aurangzaib Farooqui, a prominent ASWJ leader, denounced the heinous act. Farooqui urged authorities to swiftly address the violence against ASWJ workers, asserting the party's commitment to peaceful coexistence while warning against misinterpreting their peaceful intentions as weakness.

Imran Yaqoob Minhas, Karachi's Additional IG, instructed the DIG East to initiate an investigation into the incident.

