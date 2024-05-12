Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ASWJ leader Fayaz Khan shot dead by unknown men in Pakistan's Karachi, police claim 'targeted killing'

    Unknown assailants targetted and shot ASWJ leader Fayyaz Khan (37), in a brazen attack. Rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre by police and emergency responders, Khan succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as the son of Nobat Khan.

    ASWJ leader Fayaz Khan shot dead by unknown men in Pakistan's Karachi, police claim 'targeted killing' AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 12, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    Tensions surged in the Korangi area of Karachi on Saturday (May 11) as a local leader of the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) fell victim to a fatal gun attack. The incident came to light in Sector F-6, Mehran Town, Korangi, within the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area police station.

    Unknown assailants targetted and shot ASWJ leader Fayyaz Khan (37), in a brazen attack. Rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre by police and emergency responders, Khan succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as the son of Nobat Khan.

    Study reveals shocking incarceration of children in Indian prisons: 9,681 wrongly held in adult facilities

    "It is a targeted attack as per our investigations," Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi said.

    According to the ASWJ spokesperson, Khan was attacked while present in his estate agency office around 1:30 pm. The assailant, described as an unidentified motorcyclist, entered the office and opened fire, leaving Khan fatally wounded.

    Khan held the position of senior vice president within the local constituency, as confirmed by the ASWJ spokesperson.

    Fresh clashes erupt as civilians lock horns with Pakistani forces in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (WATCH)

    Expressing concern, Allama Aurangzaib Farooqui, a prominent ASWJ leader, denounced the heinous act. Farooqui urged authorities to swiftly address the violence against ASWJ workers, asserting the party's commitment to peaceful coexistence while warning against misinterpreting their peaceful intentions as weakness.

    Imran Yaqoob Minhas, Karachi's Additional IG, instructed the DIG East to initiate an investigation into the incident.

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 1:21 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fresh clashes erupt as civilians clash with Pakistani forces in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (WATCH) AJR

    Fresh clashes erupt as civilians lock horns with Pakistani forces in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (WATCH)

    Canada police arrests fourth Indian in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar anr

    Canada police arrests fourth Indian in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

    PoK witnesses clashes amidst total strike against police crackdown, dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    PoK witnesses clashes amidst total strike against police crackdown, dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    Counting on Real Madrid French President Macron hopes Kylian Mbappe will feature at Paris Olympics 2024 snt

    'Counting on Real Madrid': French President Macron hopes Kylian Mbappe will feature at Paris Olympics 2024

    Gaza war: Israel orders residents in more areas of Rafah to evacuate despite US pressure snt

    Gaza war: Israel orders residents in more areas of Rafah to evacuate despite US pressure

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Youth murdered by four-member gang in Karamana; Two key accused nabbed anr

    Kerala: Youth murdered by four-member gang in Karamana; Two key accused nabbed

    Peace Lily to Snake Plant-7 indoor plants to buy THIS Summer RBA EAI

    Peace Lily to Snake Plant-7 indoor plants to buy THIS Summer

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'No reservations based on religion...' PM Modi gives 5 guarantees to West Bengal anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'No reservations based on religion...' PM Modi gives 5 guarantees to West Bengal

    Demon Slayer 4: Netflix to JioCinema-7 places to watch THIS popular anime RBA

    Demon Slayer 4: Netflix to JioCinema-7 places to watch THIS anime

    Demon Slayer 4 in India JioCinema launches Anime Hub read details RBA

    'Demon Slayer' 4 in India: JioCinema launches 'Anime Hub'; read details

    Recent Videos

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon