MEA Secretary Sibi George said Assam is a key hub attracting global interest. An EU delegation visited Guwahati to explore collaboration, while CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted Assam's 45% growth rate to support investors.

Assam a Key Hub Under 'Act East' Policy

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George said that Assam was emerging as a key hub of opportunity and was attracting significant global interest, particularly from investors and companies. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, George said, "If you look at India's policies towards the East, we initially had Look East, which we got transformed into Act East. There is tremendous progress in our engagement with the rest of the world under that particular concept...One of the important areas of cooperation is Assam. Assam offers something unique to the country, and that is generating a lot of interest in companies to come here."

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EU Delegation Explores Northeast Opportunities

A high-level "Team Europe" delegation of the European Union visited Guwahati on June 8-9 to explore collaboration opportunities with all Northeastern states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met a high-level European Union (EU) delegation led by EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin, as part of the delegation today. The visit was aimed at deepening trade ties, exploring investment opportunities, and strengthening commercial partnerships between European markets and Northeast India. The engagement comes amid efforts by New Delhi and Brussels to advance cooperation under the India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda launched earlier this year.

CM Highlights State's High Growth Rate

With its strategic location, rich natural resources, and growing industrial base, Northeast India is increasingly attracting global investors. Addressing the press conference after meeting the European delegation in the state's capital, the CM added that Assam has surpassed India in terms of growth, which will support investors. "India is growing at 29 per cent, and Assam is growing at 45 per cent. So that is the speed, that is the momentum we have, I think our economic growth trajectory will support the investor who will come to Assam to invest," Sarma said.

On the backdrop of the state's achievements in the last five years, Sarma sees a bigger growth trajectory for Assam. "I see a bigger momentum in the next five years. What we have achieved in the last five years, in the next five years, the momentum will be much faster," he said. (ANI)