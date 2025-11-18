Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma signed a letter of intent with the British Museum to bring the sacred Vrindavani Vastra back to the state on loan. The textile is a symbol of Assam's spiritual heritage created by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has signed a letter of intent with the British Museum to bring back the sacred Vrindavani Vastra to the state under a loan arrangement.

A Symbol of Timeless Legacy

In a post on X, CM Sarma said that the letter of intent strengthens the connection to Assam's timeless legacy. "The Vrindavani Vastra is not just a textile, it is a symbol of Assam's rich spiritual and cultural heritage, reflecting the devotion and vision of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev. The signing of the Letter of Intent with London British Museum to bring it back home under a loaning arrangement marks a red letter moment which strengthens our connection to Assam's timeless legacy. A priceless heritage of our land returns to where it truly belongs!" he said. https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1990450227791507620?s=20

The Assam CM also shared the letter of intent. He said, "It's coming home... Have a look at the Letter of Intent we signed with the British Museum to bring the sacred Vrindavani Vastra back to Assam under a loan arrangement." https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1990459439711912314?s=20

'Like an Ancestor Returning Home'

"With its intricate weaving and divine motifs depicting Bhagwaan Shri Krishna performing Raas Leela with Gopis, the Vrindavani Vastra reflects Assam's unmatched craftsmanship and spiritual heritage. Bringing this masterpiece home is a tribute to our timeless culture. Generations have sung about it in kirtans, many have heard stories about it, read about it but have never seen it. This is why bringing the Vrindavani Vastra to Assam, even if for a limited period of time, feels like one of our ancestors returning home," he said. https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1990466484041363590?s=20 https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1990468103319511167?s=20

New Museum to Honour Sacred Treasure

CM Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring him to revive the Vrindavani Vastra. "Grateful to Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his guidance that inspired us to bring the Vrindavani Vastra home. A state-of-the-art museum in Guwahati is taking shape to honour this sacred treasure," he said. https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1990469546776650160?s=20

Loan Arrangement Details

The textile, which depicts the Dasavatara (ten incarnations) of Lord Krishna and scenes from his childhood, is regarded as a treasured symbol of Assamese heritage and devotion. CM Sarma stated that the Museum is willing to loan it for 18 months in 2027. (ANI)